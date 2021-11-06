Donaldson would not have gone along with Wilson in supporting scandal-hit Paterson

The DUP has insisted its MP Sammy Wilson was “free” from the party whip when he voted in favour of sparing scandal-hit Owen Paterson from a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons.

It comes after the party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson branded the Government’s attempt to launch a review of the entire disciplinary system that would have halted his suspension the “wrong approach”.

Sir Jeffrey said yesterday he did not support the radical plans by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to establish a new committee to review standards rules, which were abandoned due to a huge backlash from within and outside Westminster.

The abandoned plans had been branded a return of “sleaze politics”.

Mr Paterson, who has since resigned, had been found by a standards committee to have breached lobbying rules for his work as a paid consultant for two Northern Ireland firms - Randox and Lynn's Country Foods.

He had been paid more than £100,00 for his work on behalf of the companies. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Randox and Lynn’s.

After the government's U-turn, Mr Paterson – who has maintained his innocence – resigned his seat for North Shropshire, saying in a statement he wanted a life "outside the cruel world of politics".

The former Northern Ireland Secretary of State also since revealed he has resigned from his consultancy roles.

Sir Jeffrey described the government's initial plan as the "wrong approach", telling BBCNI: "I don't agree with what happened earlier this week... I'm glad now we're getting a cross-party approach which is the way it's been done in the past."

His party college, Sammy Wilson was the only DUP MP to vote for the controversial plans, while the seven other MPs were not present and abstained.

Asked if he disagreed with his Mr Wilson, Sir Jeffrey said the party's position was "clear" that any action taken should be done on a cross-party basis.

Responding to whether Mr Wilson would be disciplined over the move, the Lagan Valley MP repeated that the party had allowed a free vote on the issue.

"It is a matter for each MP to decide what they do," he added.

"I'm very clear what the government had proposed was not the best way to do this.

"I'm glad now we're taking a cross-party approach and arriving at consensus to deal with these difficult and sensitive issues."

In a separate statement, a DUP spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "DUP MPs were given a free vote.

“We welcome moves to see reform taken forward on a cross-party basis.”

Mr Paterson tweeted yesterday that at this “difficult time I will be stepping aside from my current consultancy work to focus on my family and suicide prevention”.

His wife, Rose took her own life last year.

In response, Randox said: “Randox acknowledges Mr Paterson’s wish, at this difficult time, to step aside from his consultancy work to focus on his family and suicide prevention. We wish Owen and his family well in their future endeavours.”

A spokesperson for Lynn’s said it had no comment.