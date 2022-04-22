Don’t get pulled in by emotive election posts without fact-checking, warns expert

The co-founder of a Northern Ireland fact-checking organisation has warned voters not to get pulled in by emotive political posts on social media without making sure they are accurate.

Dr Orna Young is one of the brains behind FactCheckNI, an organisation that, since 2016, has not only been examining some of our politicians’ more dubious claims, but also training community groups and others on how to verify information.

In the run-up to May's poll, the team at FactCheckNI have been active on social media and frequently publish their investigations of claims made by politicians, and others, looking at their context, accuracy and origin. The team don't necessarily 'debunk' or 'verify' various statements and statistics, rather they see if they can be substantiated.

Dr Young - who holds a PhD in politics from Queen’s University and previously worked in the field of social research and evaluation - explained how the organisation came to be.

"I had done some research around the time of the flag protests on what was influencing issues during that period. What transpired was that social media was a huge factor," she says.

"So then I thought about what can be done to help people deal with rumours and misinformation. So we set up FactCheckNI in 2015 and we were formally launched in 2016."

She says FactCheckNI operates differently from most other fact-checking organisations as, in addition to their online content checking public statements, they also run training courses in critical thinking and fact-checking for groups and organisations, having trained around 3,000 individuals to date.

"These people would include youth workers. Last year during the disorder at the interface at Lanark Way in Belfast we were contacted by a community organisation to come in and train some of their youth workers, so they could say to people, 'This is how you check the stuff you see online before you go out and get yourself into trouble,” Dr Young says.

According to Dr Young, "people deserve better" when it comes to the information provided on social media and elsewhere.

"We want to work with politicians and organisations to improve the quality of debates and ensure they're informed by accurate information. We're not here to say 'gotcha' to anybody," she says.

"In the run-up to elections, on Twitter in particular, things can appear very black and white, but really there's a lot of grey. We want to get that detailed, nuanced information out there and make it as accessible to people as possible. A lot of that information is out there, but it can be hard to get past the sound bites of a tweet or a slogan and we're bombarded with that kind of information in the run-up to an election.

"It's about trying to get past the noise and ensuring the debate and decisions people are making on who they are voting is based on factual information."

The work of FactCheckNI has been praised this week by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, after Dr Young’s team checked out a claim she made on the BBC regarding the Government’s asylum record. It turned out this record was worse than Ms Hanna claimed.

“In a world of spin (& outright lies), it’s necessary & positive that fact check organisations exist. Beware demagogues who try to demonise independent voices. Happy to stand corrected - seems I was actually flattering the UK’s asylum record when I referenced it on Talkback,” she said on Twitter.

Dr Young offered a few tips for would-be voters when it comes to fact-checking information.

"First, ask yourself the question: where is the information from? If a nameless account is sharing the information, go beyond that. Do an extra click. Also ask: what's missing? Because a lot of what we're finding is that many claims are based on accurate information, but it's a particular piece of information that is not providing the whole picture. Read around a topic, don't rely on one source," she explains.

"Crucially, and I can't emphasise this enough: think about how a piece of information makes you feel.

"If it's making you very angry, or happy for that matter, go and double-check the information, because a lot of it is created with that in mind, because those pushing the information know you'll share it more if it is more emotive."