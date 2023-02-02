Don’t go over unionists’ heads on NI Protocol deal, DUP’s Paul Givan warns

DUP man cautions Government amid reports of a breakthrough at the EU and UK talks table

Former DUP first minister Paul Givan has warned the Government not to “go over the heads of unionists” and strike a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol that his party could not support.

Mr Givan — whose resignation last February triggered the collapsed of the power-sharing institutions — was speaking following reports of a potential breakthrough in the talks over the protocol between the European Commission and Government.

Designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, the protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods and has effectively put a trade border in the Irish Sea.

This has resulted in increased checks on some goods moving from Great Britain into NI and angered unionists, who also feel it threatens Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

Since last February, the DUP has refused to re-enter government at Stormont until its concerns around the protocol are addressed.

On Wednesday, The Times reported a deal has emerged between the EU and UK that would remove the need for routine checks on goods moving from GB to NI.

The reported customs deal is largely based on the Government’s proposals for green and red lanes for goods — green for goods from GB which are staying in the UK and the red lane to check goods going on to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

It has also been reported that, for the first time, the EU has agreed that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) could rule on protocol disputes only if a case was referred to it by a Northern Ireland court.

Mr Givan warned the Government against agreeing to any potential deal his party could not sign up to.

“I’ll expect a lot more briefings to come out over the course of the next number of weeks while these negotiations are taking place,” he said.

“What we’re focused upon is being constructive, making sure that all of the governments, the European Union, understand the DUP’s position and the tests to which we will apply to any negotiated outcome.

“So rather than speculating on hypotheticals, we’re continuing to work constructively to make sure we can get a deal which unionists can sign up to, because that’s ultimately fundamental to getting the Assembly up and running, because it is based on both nationalists and unionists finding accommodation.

“And until we can get to that position then we won’t be able to get a stable future for the Northern Ireland institutions to operate.”

Mr Givan added: “The Government made a mistake whenever the UK signed up to the protocol and went over the heads of unionists. That led to the situation that we’re now in, they shouldn’t make the same mistake a second time.”

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the priority for the Government and the EU must be on working together to find “durable and pragmatic” solutions on the protocol to give certainty and stability to businesses.

“The DUP’s blockade on the Executive is clearly having no impact on the protocol talks and is only serving to punish people at a time when living costs are through the roof and ambulances are lined up outside our packed A&Es,” he said.

“It is now well past time that the British Government prioritised restoring the Assembly and Executive. We need parties working together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and fix the health service now.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “I think there’s clearly been progress, at least at a technical level. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s going to be progress at a political level.

“That’s going to be up to Rishi Sunak and if he’s prepared to lead his party into a deal. Then we’ll have to see if the DUP are prepared to find a way to come back into the Executive.

“If the DUP get a lot of what they’ve been asking for, then the question is about whether they’ll go back into Government. If they don’t, then people will assume it’s about something else. I think that’s a very open question right now.”

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry MP said, while the report on progress may be speculative, he senses “that we are getting close to an outcome”.

“There is a growing focus on the role of the European Court of Justice. The key outcome for Northern Ireland is maintaining access to EU single market for goods,” he said.

“This entails this region continuing to adhere to certain aspects of EU law. The ongoing jurisdiction of ECJ flow from this. It is a means to an end. But how it operates could be modified.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman played down the prospect of a breakthrough.

“No deal has been agreed, there is still lots of work to do on all areas, with significant gaps remaining between the UK and EU positions,” the spokesman said.