Door is open for Bertie Ahern to rejoin Fiánna Fail, reveals Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Ex-leader resigned from the party 10 years ago over financial matters

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the official opening of the new Penneys store in The Square in Tallaght yesterday. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has opened the door to Bertie Ahern rejoining Fianna Fáil for the first time as he revealed he has been consulting his predecessor on Northern Ireland and the Brexit Protocol.

Mr Martin, whose decision to propose Mr Ahern’s expulsion from Fianna Fáil 10 years ago led to the three-term taoiseach resigning from the party, said he had been engaged with the former party leader over the last 18 months.

He denied that Mr Ahern was now an adviser to him but said he had been “valuable” in terms of engagement with communities in Northern Ireland.

His comments come after calls from some in Fianna Fáil for Mr Ahern to be allowed to rejoin the party, including at Wednesday’s parliamentary party meeting.

“I’ve been engaged with Bertie Ahern actually over the last year and a bit since the rows over the protocol,” Mr Martin told reporters at the opening of a new Penneys store in The Square in Tallaght yesterday.

“He’s very involved in Northern Ireland issues, maintains contact with different groups, and from my perspective that level of consultation will continue. I think he has a valuable insight into all of that.”

Mr Martin said that “no one can take from” Mr Ahern his contribution to peace in Ireland and the peace process.

“In the fullness of time certainly you know we’ll give it ample consideration,” he said of the prospect of his former cabinet colleague rejoining Fianna Fáil.

He said that Mr Ahern had not expressed a desire to rejoin the party in their conversations, saying it is “very relaxed” when they meet at informal occasions and matches.

Mr Martin proposed expelling Mr Ahern from Fianna Fáíl in March 2012 after the Mahon Tribunal into planning matters found that the former taoiseach failed to truthfully account for the source of bank account lodgements.

Mr Ahern has disputed the tribunal’s findings, saying he has “never accepted a bribe or a corrupt payment”.

Mr Martin said at the time that his predecessor had “betrayed the trust” of the country and the party. Mr Ahern resigned before the matter could be considered formally by the party.

Mr Martin said yesterday there was a “context” to that expulsion proposal a decade ago and Mr Ahern’s subsequent resignation.

“It’s 10 years on, I’m conscious of the contribution he has made to peace in the country. He made a very significant contribution and that’s something that in the fullness of time we could look at,” he said, adding there was no immediate decision on the matter.

Mr Martin said Mr Ahern’s commitment resolving the protocol impasse is “very sincere and heartfelt and that’s something that I take value from”.

Appearing alongside Mr Martin in Penneys, Fianna Fáil backbench TD John Lahart welcomed the proposition that Mr Ahern return to the party fold, saying: “We don’t live in a cancel culture.”

Meanwhile, the UK has risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.

Ministers are understood to have responded to Brussels’ seven infringement proceedings by saying they will unilaterally continue with the grace periods on checks currently in place.

Britain’s mission to the EU formally replied by the end-of-Thursday deadline, despite politics as normal being paused during the mourning period for the Queen.

The response said the UK would continue with the current approach of not forcing retailers and exporters to adhere to all the agreed checks.

It means some food products will continue to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without the physical checks required by the EU to comply with its single market rules.

The response with unilateral action is liable to anger the bloc, which has stressed the need to find joint solutions to the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea by the protocol.