TUV blasts DUP leader’s pledge to attend another North-South ministerial meetingPaula Bradley pressured to change liberal stance on abortion, source claims

Talks: Taoiseach Micheal Martin meets with DUP leader Edwin Poots and MLA Paul Givan at Government Buildings in Dublin yesterday. Credit: Julien Behal

The new DUP leadership has been accused of two U-turns in a single day — over abortion and North-South meetings.