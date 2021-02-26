Doug Beattie: ‘Accidentally shooting my friend was a harrowing experience... I looked on in pure horror'
Doug Beattie MC (55) is an Ulster Unionist MLA for Upper Bann. The retired Army captain is married to Margaret and has a grown-up daughter and son, Leigh and Luke. He talks about his difficult childhood, accidentally shooting a friend as a teenager, the toll his Army career took on personal relationships and Prince Harry's decision to step away from Royal duties.
Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large
