Doug Beattie accuses DUP of ‘failing’ to lead unionism

Doug Beattie has accused the DUP of “failing” to lead unionism while appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

The UUP leader also defended his party’s decision to allow a councillor who was convicted of drink driving three times to run for council elections in May.

Host Mark Carruthers grilled Mr Beattie on his party’s results at the polls. The most recent Lucid Talk poll has DUP at 25% and UUP at 11%.

In response, Mr Beattie said: “They are the largest unionist party and therefore it’s incumbent on them to lead unionism as a whole and I think they’re failing in doing so.

“I want to step forward and try and lead and certainly give a vision and a direction for unionism for the future.

“Now this might take time Mark, positive change does take time,” he added.

“But I’m not going to change course, I’m going to stick with this.”

Mr Carruthers also questioned Mr Beattie on controversial councillor Derek Hussey, who is set to run again for council in May.

Mr Hussey was disqualified from serving as a councillor after being convicted of drink-driving and suspended by his party last year.

Anti-drink driving campaigners and some families who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers have spoken out against the UUP’s decision to allow him to run again.

Mr Beattie said: “We have rules within this party and I have to adhere to them even as the party leader.”

UUP rules dictate that candidates for council elections are chosen by local associations.

“The association selected Derek, and Derek has been voted in by the people time and time again”

Mr Beattie insisted that while he did not condone drink driving, Mr Hussey had “served his punishment each time and he has now moved on.”

He added that it would be up to the constituents to decide whether to vote Mr Hussey back in again.

When asked by Mr Carruthers if he found the topic uncomfortable, he said: “Lots of things like this are uncomfortable. There’s people who are in our government who have got links to terrorism, which is uncomfortable to me as well.

“I’ve got 101 candidates, of which Derek Hussey is one of those.

“I am working with all 101 of those candidates.”

In addition, Mr Beattie was quizzed about Jim Dillon, a UUP councillor of over 45 years and former Mayor in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Mr Dillon recently signed a DUP candidate’s nomination papers, and has said he doesn’t think the UUP will be a party for much longer.

Mr Beattie said: “Jim Dillon was deselected. He wasn’t running, he wanted to run.

“His association didn’t allow him to run. And maybe he has a gripe with that, I don’t know.

I don’t believe in what he’s said, it doesn’t resonate with me at all,” he continued.

“I met with Jim in December and we talked about his de-selection and he wasn’t happy. I didn’t think he would do this, I’m sorry that he did and I will talk with Jim after the election is out of the way.”