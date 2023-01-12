Doug Beattie disputes opinion that ‘Leo Varadkar is unionism’s bogeyman’ after meeting with Taoiseach

UUP leader is hopeful that the EU and UK Government will come to an agreement on the protocol

UUP Leader Doug Beattie speaks to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Credit: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

Mr Beattie was speaking after he met the Taoiseach in Belfast to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont.

“Many people are saying that Leo Varadkar is unionism's bogeyman, he certainly isn't to us,” Mr Beattie said. “He's a person that we have to work with, and will engage with, and we do engage with honestly and frankly, and in good faith.

“But he does have to make sure that he can build relationships with unionism, because they have been damaged, but we will continue to work with him as best we can.”

Mr Varadkar is meeting Northern Ireland party leaders in his first visit here since taking over from Micheal Martin as Taoiseach.

Speaking in Belfast this afternoon, he said he is hopeful that the EU and UK Government will come to an agreement on the protocol which is broadly acceptable to people in the region.

“I spoke to president (Ursula) von der Leyen the other night. She has asked that there be confidentiality, that they be allowed time and space to work on solutions,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I am hopeful that it will be possible to come to an agreement on the protocol that will allow it to work more effectively, hopefully become more acceptable broadly across society here and will then allow the institutions to be re-established.”

Earlier, Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald, said she had a “very constructive” meeting with Mr Varadkar.

“We have reflected our absolute determination that government must be restored here in the north. It's unacceptable that we stagger on without an executive,” she said.

“We have also shared our strong view that a deal on the protocol is possible... and we believe that the window we now have has to be grasped with both hands.”

The row over Ms McDonald’s exclusion from roundtable talks hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday continued today as the Secretary of State defended the decision.

Mr Heaton-Harris said it may not have been wise to have her present because she is a “representative of a parliament in an EU member state”.

London and Brussels are involved in negotiations to resolve differences over the protocol. Government sources have suggested that diplomatic protocol prevented Mr Cleverly meeting Mrs McDonald before he had met his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.

But Mr Martin said he would have had no issue with the Sinn Fein leader attending the meeting. Ms McDonald said the idea of excluding party leaders from meetings over the protocol was totally unacceptable.

She said: “All of us know that the way that we make progress is together, that's how this works, that's what the history of the last 25 years reflects, so any idea of excluding anybody, excluding the leader of any party, needs to be scotched and knocked on the head now.”

The Sinn Fein president has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the issue.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had extended an invite to dinner to Mrs McDonald. Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “We're not interested in dinner. What we're interested in is political solutions to make the protocol work. What we're interested in is being in Stormont in the executive, working with all the other parties to make politics work.

“What we're interested in is actually trying to put money into people's pockets to get them through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We shouldn't be distracted by all this other noise. We're here because we're here to do serious business, the Taoiseach is here because he is here to do serious business, we want to work with everybody, we remain willing to work with everybody.”

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry was asked about Mr Heaton-Harris's contention that it would have been unwise to invite Mrs McDonald to Wednesday's meeting.

“I think he needs to back down from that,” he said.

“The Government made a mistake in terms of how they handled the talks yesterday, their position on that is not tenable.

“They need to recognise the subtleties of the situation in Northern Ireland and the reality that Sinn Fein is organised on an all-Ireland basis.

“We recognise that it is for parties, and it's always been recognised, for parties to determine who goes to the various meetings. So, if we are to see genuine progress here, Mary Lou's going to be part of that architecture and the Government need to get over themselves in terms of whatever protocol issues that they are manufacturing to stop this from happening.

“The Government need to de-escalate their language and they need to climb down and find a means of ensuring that we have proper inclusive talks at the next opportunity.”

Mr Farry said he had told Mr Varadkar there was a need to strip away arguments around the constitution and view the protocol impasse as one related to managing trade.

“We were keen to stress to Taoiseach today the importance of working with the business community and also the need for greater urgency in terms of this process,” he said.

“We obviously welcome what has happened this week in terms of the data sharing, and obviously the legislation moving ahead with border control posts is also part of the landscape as well.

“We do need to see much more substantive progress because with the Assembly down, our people here are suffering hugely. We need our institutions restored so we can take decisions to address the day-to-day needs of the people of Northern Ireland.”