Doug Beattie: DUP boycott has failed as MPs give backing to Stormont Brake

Result: 515 MPs voted in favour of the Government deal, with just 29 voting against

TUV leader Jim Allister has said the 'fight goes on' over the Windsor Framework

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the deal was a 'massive step forward' for Northern Ireland

UUP leader Doug Beattie said unionism has a 'decision to make' over the Windsor Framework

Unionism has a “decision to make” after the House of Commons overwhelmingly backed the so-called Stormont Brake mechanism included in the Windsor Framework deal, UUP leader Doug Beattie has said.

This afternoon, MPs in the Commons voted by 515 votes to 29 in favour of the Stormont Brake and Mr Beattie said the 489 majority was a sign that the Government was “moving on”.

“The Windsor Framework has genuine opportunities, and it has serious challenges. The Ulster Unionist Party believes that in order to realise the opportunities and challenge the multiple issues then we need a functioning devolved Government,” he said.

“The vote on the Stormont Brake has shown that the UK Government are moving on and that the DUP boycott has failed.

“Unionism has a decision to make, do we want to have influence via the Assembly and Executive, or do we want to be nothing more than passengers with no say over the direction we are headed? The Ulster Unionist Party is clear as to which is best for Northern Ireland.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said Mr Beattie should “stand alongside” her party in pushing for arrangements that would lead to the restoration of the Assembly.

“Whilst Brussels and the pro-protocol parties in Northern Ireland were calling for the ‘rigorous implementation’ of the protocol, it has been the steadfast leadership of the DUP which has forced a return to the negotiating table,” she said.

“Central to this progress has been the unity of purpose within the broad unionist community. It is therefore foolish for Doug Beattie to launch political attacks on the DUP rather than stand with us to get a better deal for Northern Ireland.

“Doug has form in being out of step with the unionist people and their desire to see the unionist parties working together which is why he struggled to retain his own Assembly seat.”

Following the vote, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he welcomed the result and the Stormont Brake is a measure which “lies at the very heart” of the Windsor Framework.

“By voting in favour of the Stormont Brake, we have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored Executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them,” he added.

“The democratic safeguard provided by the Stormont Brake, as well as the other new arrangements in the Windsor Framework, support stability and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and I am pleased to see progress made today in the House.”

Despite speculation that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was to face a revolt among hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs, only 22 Conservatives actively opposed the Government.

Six DUP MPs voted against the deal, as well as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, while Paul Girvan and Ian Paisley acted as tellers for the Noes.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood both backed prime minister’s Rishi Sunak’s deal.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, former health secretary Matt Hancock and Conor Maginn, who is originally from south Armagh, also voted for it.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong described the opposition as a “tiny rebellion”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the “fight goes on” and that the Windsor Framework was “deceptive”.

“It always has been and remains a sovereignty issue and only the satisfactory addressing of that will restore us to our place in the UK,” he stated.

“The key leverage which unionists have is Stormont and that must not be squandered by crawling back in to implement the very protocol unionist leaders solemnly pledged to unalterably oppose.”

Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the DUP would now “deepen the chaos” if they refused to enter devolved Government.

“The onus is on the British and Irish Governments and all parties — not least the DUP — to now get Stormont moving,” Ms O'Neill said.

“It's time to move forward. We need to see the Assembly and Executive working now to address the problems in our health service and deliver for business, for workers and families.

“Further blocking the formation of an executive will only deepen the chaos caused by Brexit and discourage international investors. The public have been punished for long enough by this futile and shameful DUP blockade.”

Earlier, DUP MP Jim Shannon told MPs the Windsor Framework was being “shoved” through Parliament, and referred to the deal as the “Windsor Knot”.

“The United Kingdom gives the EU sovereignty over the courts and power over Northern Ireland,” said the Strangford representative.

“It... is being shoved through the House by the Government — the Conservative and Unionist Party, with some dismay I actually question now, Conservative, and where is the unionist?

“And a format that doesn't allow for scrutiny or due processes.”

Mr Heaton-Harris disagreed with Mr Shannon’s assessment and said the deal “restores practical sovereignty”.

“I am a unionist. I'm very proud to be a unionist... I do believe that this is a massive step forward in both progress for Northern Ireland, but for the Union as well,” he said.

“The Stormont brake is at the heart of the (Windsor) Framework. It addresses the democratic deficit, restores the balance of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and ends the prospect of dynamic alignment.

“It restores practical sovereignty to the people of the United Kingdom as a whole, and to the people of Northern Ireland in particular.

“It is one of the most significant changes that my right honourable friend the Prime Minister has secured, a robust change that gives the UK a veto over dynamic alignment with EU rules.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for “political courage” ahead of his party’s support for the Stormont Brake, saying the benefits of the framework outweighed the party's concerns on how the Stormont brake would operate in practice.

Mr Eastwood also said that accepting the Windsor Framework was the route to a return of the Stormont Assembly