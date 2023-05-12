Doug Beattie hits back at ‘traitor’ claims over Windsor Framework support

The Ulster Unionist Party leader has warned that the absence of Stormont is undermining the whole of the United Kingdom.

Doug Beattie rejected accusations that he is a “traitor” because of his willingness to embrace the opportunities presented by the Windsor Framework during an interview on BBC Radio Ulster.

"People have called me a Lundy, people have called me a traitor, people have called me a Nazi collaborator,” he told TalkBack.

"They can call me whatever they want, the reality is this – I am a Unionist.”

Mr Beattie told host William Crawley that he strongly believes in a strong union.

"If one part of that union of four nations is sick the whole union is under threat,” he warned.

"And Northern Ireland is sick.”

The Upper Bann MLA insisted his party warned about the dangers of the protocol and Windsor Framework deal as he claimed he has no issue with the language being used by rivals.

It includes the term “subjugation” used by Jim Allister to describe the effects of the protocol and Rishi Sunak’s new deal on the Acts of Union.

The TUV leader has also claimed unionist MLAs will be forced to be part of a “Vichy regime” which will enact EU law in NI – a reference to the puppet Nazi government that ruled much of France during World War Two.

"The starting point should not be the protocol of Windsor Framework – the starting point should never have been Brexit in the first place,” Mr Beattie said.

"We warned about all of this.

“But the reality is this; our sovereign Parliament has voted in the Windsor Framework by a huge majority.

"What we now have to do in Northern Ireland… is grab the opportunities of the Windsor Framework.”

Mr Beattie said Stormont must be restored in order to do that.