Doug Beattie: NI risks losing unionist friends over £1billion deal to restore power-sharing

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said Northern Ireland risks losing unionist friends if it is given £1billion without drawing up a detailed plan on how it will be spent.

It has been suggested that a financial package north of £1billion will be needed to stabilise NI amid extreme cuts to services.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted that he wants to see Stormont restored on a “stable and sustainable basis” which means addressing issues related to the Protocol.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show, Stephen Farry said there will be no “seismic change” to the Windsor Framework as it is a negotiated agreement which “can’t be unpicked”.

If there is continued stalemate, he recommended reform of the institutions as NI “can’t simply sit back and allow this train wreck to continue”.

He added that the budget crisis dwarfs the Windsor Framework conversation.

Mr Beattie, the UUP leader, said the overspend this year is £600 million and that doesn’t take into account £500 million in pay increases for the likes of nurses and teachers, nor an overspend of £298 million last year.

In his view, the Treasury will want to see what NI’s plan is to transform services before approving funding.

Mr Beattie said the DUP is looking for some sort of “statutory instrument or legislative change” that will “comfort them slightly” - “but it will not change the Windsor Framework”.

Back in 2019, he said, the UUP put forward a proposal that legislation be brought forward to put a duty on business to make sure they provide goods and services throughout the whole of the UK to stop major firms saying, ‘we’re not going to provide to Northern Ireland because it’s too difficult’.

The last time he spoke to NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Mr Beattie said, he was told the UK Government had received no submission for changes to the Framework from the DUP.

Mr Farry also said he does not know what specific changes the DUP want and doesn’t believe the UK Government has been made aware either.

The NI government has been accused of squandering money in the past by failing to bring about much-needed reforms.

Asked if the UK Government can be seen to give NI £1billion to Northern Ireland, Mr Beattie said: “When we got that £1billion for the confidence and supply, which was great for Northern Ireland, I’m not disputing that, we lost friends. Unionist friends in Scotland, Wales and in England.

“And if we do this again we will lose more friends within the Union. This is why I am saying, and I think all the parties are saying this if I’m really honest with you, what we want is an investment to transform our services.

“What we’re saying is, we need to put something down, a plan - black and white, these are the parameters – and they will then invest for us to achieve that, and that in the long-term will save money. It shouldn’t come as a bung, but may come over a number of years to help us change.”