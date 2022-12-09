Doug Beattie rebuked by Stormont Speaker over ‘like a girl’ remarks which ‘fell well short’ of Assembly standards

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has received a rebuke from the Stormont Speaker for language which “fell well short” of Assembly standards after he accused DUP politicians of screaming and whining “like a girl”.

However, he is not to receive any further action from the Assembly following the comments.

In a letter to MLAs which was released publicly, Alex Maskey confirmed if the Assembly had been sitting normally, he may have “considered imposing a sanction” on the leader and claimed he should “know better”.

He also blasted the use of phrases which “rely on demeaning language or outdated phrases and stereotypes, in relation to gender or any other characteristic.”

Mr Beattie has been criticised by politicians and those outside the political arena after he told the DUP during a speech on Wednesday: “I know that you think you can scream and whine like a girl from the sidelines. That’s up to you.”

The UUP leader apologised later in the chamber, a move Mr Maskey said he acknowledged.

However, the former Sinn Fein MLA said the overall tone of the session, which was called in a doomed attempt to elect a new speaker and revive the powersharing institutions, “was at times verging on disorderly".

While Mr Maskey did not lead the debate in Stormont during the week, he confirmed he has been approached by politicians who “requested a ruling” on the comments by Mr Beattie.

“The rulings also set out that the general standards of debate expected in the Assembly chamber are courtesy, good temper, moderation and respect,” the letter said.

“Mr Beattie’s remarks clearly fell well short of those standards. Having had to address similar issues in the Assembly on a previous occasion, it is disappointing that a party leader, who should be expected to know better, made remarks of this nature in the chamber.

“In the heat of politics, any of us can sometimes say things which we later regret. On those occasions, it is important to reflect.”

It added: “I therefore acknowledge that Mr Beattie made an apology after the first point of order drew attention to his remarks.

“If the Assembly was currently conducting normal business, I would have considered imposing a sanction on Mr Beattie.

“Given the circumstances in which we currently find ourselves, as well as his apology, I do not propose to take any further action in relation to Mr Beattie.

“However, the Assembly should demonstrate leadership and its debates should seek to set an example, and a higher standard, to the wider community.

“Much has been done to seek to increase the representation of women in the Assembly in recent years. While progress has been made, we still have much further to go.”

After he spoke in Stormont, Aoife Clements, founder of 50:50 NI, said the incident was “concerning” and claimed his apology “does not go far enough”.

Other women have also criticised Mr Beattie, including the commentator Elaine Crory who said the politician “needs to do some serious reflection” and claimed that “apologies are easy enough things to make, words are cheap”.

Former Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said she thought Mr Beattie “would have learned by now” and said his comments were “just another example of rife misogyny in society”.

The Upper Bann representative later acknowledged to MLAs he “got it wrong” with his remark.

“I’m a big enough man to say when I get something wrong. I got it wrong and I will apologise because I got it wrong, because I used a terminology,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr Beattie was involved in controversy over historical tweets and said he came “very close” to quitting as party leader when the series of derogatory online posts he made prior to entering political life came to light.

The furore erupted when Mr Beattie tweeted a joke which referred to the wife of Mr Poots and a brothel.

It escalated after the focus turned to Mr Beattie’s past conduct on Twitter and a series of contentious remarks about women, Muslims, Travellers and people with mental health issues was unearthed.

The Ulster Unionist Party has been contacted.