Doug Beattie requests meeting with anti-protocol rally organisers following accusations he was ‘isolating’ himself from loyalists

Anti-protocol protest posters with UUP leader Doug Beattie's name have appeared in Lurgan advertising the rally on April 8. However, Mr Beattie has since refused to take part. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

The Ulster Unionist Party has confirmed Doug Beattie has written to a group of loyalists organising anti-protocol protests, after he was accused of “isolating” himself from loyalists after he refused to take part in future rallies.

Mr Beattie said he wanted to “discuss their concerns” but a party spokesperson once again reiterated to the Belfast Telegraph in a statement that he would not be attending future events.

Posting on Facebook, the Lurgan United Unionists described themselves as a grassroots movement comprising local loyalists from across the Orange Institution, the Royal Black Institution, the Apprentice Boys of Derry and several marching bands.

Mr Beattie had been due to speak at the event taking place within his own constituency in Lurgan on Friday, April 8, but said his party would no longer participate in anti-protocol rallies over fears they are raising tensions across Northern Ireland.

Following his announcement, a concrete block was thrown at the window of his constituency office in Portadown.

The statement from Lurgan United Unionists stated that not achieving the “destruction” of the Protocol will sign the “death warrant” of Northern Ireland and ends with the phrase “No Surrender”.

It accuses Mr Beattie of choosing to “isolate himself from his own constituents and the wider unionist family” who were united in the cause of “destroying the protocol and saving the union”.

In a statement in response, a UUP spokesperson said: “The Ulster Unionist Party absolutely respects the right of anyone to protest in a lawful and peaceful manner,” a spokesperson said.

"The Party Leader has written to the Lurgan United Unionists to ask them to meet with him to discuss their concerns.

"Amidst rising tensions and in light of some of the rhetoric that has been used, we will no longer be participating in anti protocol rallies.

"Contrary to some of the wild and inaccurate claims made in the statement, we remain resolute in our opposition to a border in the Irish Sea.

"Given what happened to the party leader's office in Portadown, we do not wish to be part of raising tensions in the community. Calm heads are needed now."

Posters for the event have appeared around Lurgan and states the speakers includes DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, Mr Beattie and the loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

However, following Mr Beattie’s announcement, an updated version online includes a line to say Mr Beattie had been invited but the UUP now “refuse” to support the anti-protocol campaign.

The statement from Lurgan United Unionists went on to say Mr Beattie is uniting with “rigorous protocol implementers” like Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein.

On Mr Beattie’s claims the rallies are raising tensions, the group accuse the Alliance and SDLP of talking up the threat of Irish Republican violence in order to establish a border in the Irish Sea.

They continue: “We therefore deeply resent the slur Mr Beattie has cast upon our organisation. We are not rabble rousers out to increase tension rather we are law abiding, peaceful and loyal citizens.”

Calling on Mr Beattie to publicly apologise, the group say Mr Beattie has failed to explain how negotiating with the EU while “implementing the protocol via the Assembly” will ever result in “the destruction of the protocol”.

“To accept less than this is to sign our death warrant as a part of the United Kingdom. Mr Beattie’s strategy does not command the support of Lurgan United Unionists. The Unionist electorate of Upper Bann will have the opportunity to pass their own judgment on the 5th May.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Justice Minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long accused the organisers of anti-protocol rallies of “whipping up tensions” but offering no solutions.

She also called the attack on Mr Beattie’s office “completely unacceptable”.

She called the rallies “incredibly destabilising” as they called for the scrapping of the protocol with no room for debate.

"Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Ulster Unionist Party were attending these rallies, and when they announced that they weren’t they ended up with a brick through their window,” she said.

"Now, if people don’t think that’s sinister and concerning, I think they need to take a second look at the situation.

"These rallies have been whipping up tension, the language used by those on the platform is whipping up tension, providing a lot of heat and very little light.

"No solutions, simply grievances. I think people need to take responsibility when you feed into the kind of tensions that are already there.”