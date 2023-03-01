Doug Beattie says Protocol deal should be analysed by parties in ‘no more than two weeks’

Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party said the new deal would need careful consideration (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

UUP Leader Doug Beattie has said it should take no longer than two weeks to analyse the new Windsor Framework.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Mr Beattie said: “Any political parties should have the structures in place to be able to do the analysis on this and come up with their decision in a week, or certainly no more than two weeks.”

On Monday, the UK government and EU agreed in principle a new deal to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak has said his "decisive breakthrough" on post-Brexit rules will remove trade barriers for Northern Ireland and give the UK a "veto" on EU law as he seeks the backing of unionists.

The DUP, which has been boycotting Stormont in a protest over the previous Protocol arrangement, said it needed time to consider the new legislation.

Mr Beattie said: “I think it’s so divisive it will take a little bit of time. Certainly we have to analyse the document, we have to see what its longevity is, how we future proof the document.”

“I certainly don’t think it’s going to take weeks, and certainly it should not take months,” he added.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would take time to consider the detail of the framework.

"The DUP can take credit for the fact that we even got to this point," he told Sky News.

"We need to consider very carefully the text, the legal text associated with this agreement, the political declaration.

"We will take our time to examine them, to assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom."

Michelle O’Neill responded to news of the Windsor Framework and urged the DUP to get back to Stormont on Monday.

Sinn Féin’s First Minister designate said: “It's time the DUP ended its blockade of the Executive and worked with the rest of us to fix the health service, tackle waiting lists and help businesses, workers and families who are struggling with rising costs.”