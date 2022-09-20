Doug Beattie says winter Assembly election would be ‘diabolical’ after meeting with Secretary of State

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said the prospect of a winter election for the Northern Ireland Assembly is "absolutely diabolical" after meeting with the Secretary of State.

Mr Beattie said the meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris focused on how to get the Stormont Executive up and running, the cost-of-living crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Stormont powersharing institutions are currently not operating as part of the DUP's protest against the post-Brexit protocol.

It is Mr Heaton-Harris’ second visit to Northern Ireland after being appointed SoS earlier this month.

He had been criticised for only meeting the DUP and Sinn Fein during his first trip but he is expected to meet with the Alliance Party and the SDLP on Tuesday, as well as the UUP.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris, Mr Beattie said come October 28, when Stormont ministers stand down, the SoS has got 12 weeks to call an election.

"That means there has to be an election by January 19,” said Mr Beattie. “That is the process. There is no other process so we would expect to have an election on either December 8 or 15.

"I think it is absolutely diabolical that we are going to go back out to put posters up, knocking on doors to tell people to vote for us in the cost-of-living crisis, when people are sitting in their homes hungry and cold and we are asking them for a vote when we have already failed them.

“I think an election in the winter would be absolutely diabolical, but if that is what has to happen that is what will happen."

Mr Beattie also said he hoped the circumstances following the death of the Queen would create goodwill for new negotiations between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I got a sense that the sad circumstances of the last number of days has created a degree of goodwill and there is going to be new impetus put into negotiations between the UK and the EU in regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and a change in language I think,” he stated.

"Northern Ireland cannot be treated differently from the rest of the United Kingdom, but having no executive is incredibly difficult."

Asked if he thought the Government could introduce legislation to defer a winter Stormont election, Mr Beattie said: "I don't get a sense they are going to do that.

"If you were going to change that it would take primary legislation and I don't see any appetite for that."