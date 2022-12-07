Doug Beattie should consider position as UUP leader over remarks that DUP MLAs were whining ‘like a girl’, says equality advocate

A leading campaigner for equality for women in politics has questioned whether Doug Beattie “is the right person to lead his party”, after the Ulster Unionist MLA accused DUP politicians of screaming and whining “like a girl”.

During a speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Beattie – who later apologised – told DUP members: “I know that you think you can scream and whine like a girl from the sidelines. That’s up to you.”

Aoife Clements, founder of 50:50 NI, said the incident was “concerning” given it “isn’t Doug’s first misogynistic incident” and claimed his apology “does not go far enough”.

Other women have also criticised Mr Beattie, including the commentator Elaine Crory who said the politician “needs to do some serious reflection” and claimed that “apologies are easy enough things to make, words are cheap”.

Former Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said she thought Mr Beattie “would have learned by now” and said his comments were “just another example of rife misogyny in society”.

The Upper Bann representative later acknowledged to MLAs he “got it wrong” with his remark during a recalled Stormont session yesterday in a doomed attempt to elect a new speaker to revive the powersharing institutions.

Responding in the chamber to Mr Beattie, DUP MLA Edwin Poots said: “Apologies don’t cut it Doug. Whenever you are a repeat offender, repeat apologies don’t cut it.

“I know personally what it is like, Mr Beattie, to be at the receiving end of your tweets and messages. I know personally what it is like for a woman to be on the receiving end.

"I know personally what it is like for a woman’s children to be on the receiving end of that and you are a disgrace to unionism.”

Earlier this year, Mr Beattie was involved in controversy over historical tweets and said he came “very close” to quitting as party leader when the series of derogatory online posts he made prior to entering political life came to light.

The furore erupted when Mr Beattie tweeted a joke which referred to the wife of Mr Poots and a brothel.

It escalated after the focus turned to Mr Beattie’s past conduct on Twitter and a series of contentious remarks about women, Muslims, Travellers and people with mental health issues was unearthed.

Ms Clements said she welcomed the apology offered in the chamber but said the army veteran “needs to go further”.

"We have to think whether Doug is the right person to lead this party – a party after all trying to get more women into politics. He needs to go out and get training, he needs to engage in the women's sector,” she said.

“That kind of language doesn’t have a place in the chamber. Women make up half the population here and include half of Doug’s own constituents.”

Ms Woods, currently an Ards and North Down councillor and a director of 50:50 NI, questioned why the UUP leader had used “that level of misogynistic language” to criticise others.

"That is purely being used by Doug as a dig and there are plenty of other analogies he could have used. It is quite disappointing,” she added.

"It is just yet another example of why women would not want to get involved in political life or feel it isn't for them.”

Ms Crory, a women’s sector lobbyist at the Women’s Resource & Development Agency, said the language used by Mr Beattie is part of an attitude “deeply engrained” in some boys and men in society.

"What he said is indicative of the kind of thinking, not just within political parties and in the chamber, but everywhere in society,” she added.

"This view that people whining and behaving ‘like a girl’, comes from this idea that girls are somehow problematic or irritating and less able to get on with things than boys than men.

“I think he needs to do some serious reflection on whether he learned any lessons from earlier this year. It should also be personally embarrassing to hold those kinds of views.

"He really does need to reflect on this. There are opportunities out there and he could reach out and get an actual education on this if he wants to continue to be a leader in his party.”

Several MLAs voiced objection to the remark from their seats in the chamber, while DUP Assembly member Philip Brett raised a point of order with Acting Speaker Alan Chambers.

“Mr Speaker, the house will be aware of Mr Beattie’s history when it comes to misogyny but I’m just wondering is it in order, Mr Acting Speaker, to use such language in relation to women in this chamber?” he asked.

In response, Mr Chambers said: “The member is perfectly entitled to say whatever he wishes.”

Mr Beattie resumed his speech with an apology.

“I’m a big enough man to say when I get something wrong. I got it wrong and I will apologise because I got it wrong, because I used a terminology,” he said.

A UUP spokesperson said the party had nothing further to add.