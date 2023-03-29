Doug Beattie slams ‘thugs’ involved in Co Down UDA feud

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has condemned those involved in an ongoing UDA feud in Co Down branding them “thugs”.

On Tuesday night, there were three petrol bomb attacks and a car set on fire. The police have linked these incidents to the ongoing feud which has seen a number of incidents across Newtownards and Bangor.

Speaking about the disturbances, the UUP leader told the Belfast Telegraph: “I think my comment is simple.

“These are people who profess to be protectors of their societies, of their communities and loyal to the union, yet they’re squabbling and fighting over drug dealing and destroying their communities,” he said.

Mr Beattie said in his view those involved were “thugs and nothing more.”

“They’re loyal to money and nothing else,” he continued.

He encouraged police to “get them behind bars where they belong.”

“This can’t continue,” he added.

The Upper Bann MLA also condemned the feud on Twitter, calling it “utterly moronic”.

The UUP leader added: “Drug dealers attacking drug dealers to secure their drug dealing turf - all under the banner of South East Antrim UDA. Utterly moronic. The police need to get after their money which is all they are loyal to.”

He also retweeted an article about the loyalist gang involved in the group seeking protection, remarking: “Here is an idea - seek protection from the police. I’m sure they could provide it in HMP Maghaberry.”

On Monday, a senior officer appealed to the public to remain vigilant as he revealed that eight properties had been attacked in recent days, including with pipe bombs and petrol bombs.

As of Wednesday, it is understood the figure has climbed to 15 houses and two cars.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

In response, police have increased patrols in the North Down and Ards areas.

Green Party councillor Rachel Woods said those responsible “don’t care” about who they are harming.

"Since last week, numerous homes, many of which were occupied at the time, have been attacked, and there have been attempted hi-jackings and graffiti has been daubed on properties all across the Borough,” the Green Party politician said.

"The criminals behind these incidents don't care about local communities and the vast majority of local people who are trying to get by, live their lives and raise their families during tough economic times.

"They are only interested in making money for themselves, exerting coercive control over communities and harming people through the sale of drugs.

"The PSNI are increasing their presence locally and are trying to provide reassurance by allocating extra resources. This increased presence is welcome, but these criminals are drawing PSNI resource away from preventing crime and detecting offenders across our policing area.

"Twenty five years on from the ceasefires, we shouldn't have to tolerate the activities of criminal gangs and organisations controlling communities and threatening public safety.”