Doug Beattie: Voters are choosing between ‘delivery or dysfunction’ in NI council election

Next week’s council election is a decision between “delivery or dysfunction”, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said.

Launching his party’s manifesto, the Upper Bann MLA made a direct plea to pro-Union supporters who no longer vote, telling them: "You can make a difference by showing moral courage.”

Speaking at the Linen Hall Library in Belfast, he said the role of local councils is more vital than ever while Stormont remains mothballed.

"In voting for an Ulster Unionist candidate you can be assured they will fulfil their promises with integrity, with honesty, with compassion and with respect for others,” he said.

During the manifesto launch, Mr Beattie said his party did not need a “pristine hotel”, pointing to the significance of the library’s material and involvement in the Good Friday Agreement anniversary events.

In a lengthy speech, Mr Beattie highlighted the Windsor Framework and said it “represents what many said was impossible – further movement from the European Union”.

"As Ulster Unionists we too have faced many challenges. We have experienced the many changes in Northern Ireland, a concerted campaign by terrorists to murder our members during the Troubles,” he said.

The party leader also acknowledged the UUP “have known difficult days electorally.”

The UUP is running 101 candidates on May 18 – 16 fewer than in 2019 – but they hope that new faces such as Linzi McLaren will help them win over unionist voters.

"We are no longer a society on one fence side and the other,” Ms McLaren, who is standing for the party in Holywood and Clandeboye, said.

"I am a firm believer you don’t have to be a Protestant, loyalist or royalist to be a unionist,” she said.

In the run-up to voting, the UUP has faced a series of stumbling blocks, including a Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll which showed the party at just 11%, while the selection of candidate Derek Hussey in Derry and Strabane has faced criticism due to his three drink-driving convictions.

Asked about the selection of Mr Hussey, Mr Beattie said: “We live in a society where there are people who support those with terrorism convictions and those running with those convictions.

“That’s not me giving an excuse, but the reality of the situation is we have rules and regulations, and a standing order in this party – and we must adhere to them.

"That means we have selection done by the association, and the association selected Derek Hussey to run and it’s now up the people to decide if they want Derek Hussey.

“That is what democracy is, and I am playing by the rules here.”

In its manifesto, which is broken down by each council area, the UUP outlines priorities such as “maximising tourism potential” in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, “mental health provision” in Belfast, and wants to “future proof the environment” in Ards and North Down.

Nicholas Trimble, son of the late former First Minister and UUP leader Lord David Trimble, spoke at the launch, and said bluntly that he was “fed up”.

“I’m fed up and I know a lot of you are too, and so are the overwhelming number of people on the doors are too. This election should be about who we want to champion our local areas,” he said.

“Stormont has limped from crisis to crisis, and the political discourse has generated into who can poke each other in the eye the most.”