Doug Beattie’s apology over ‘whining like a girl’ comment shows type of leadership NI needs, says Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston

Julie-Ann Corr-Johnston rushes to party leader’s defence after ‘whining like a girl’ controversy

Ulster Unionist Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston has said Doug Beattie’s apology for controversial remarks “is a fine example of the leadership Northern Ireland needs from its politicians”.

The UUP leader has faced sharp criticism for saying the DUP was “whining like a girl” during the fifth Assembly recall on Wednesday.

During his speech, Mr Beattie told rival unionists: “I know you think you can scream and whine like a girl from the sidelines. That’s up to you.”

After facing instant objections from MLAs, he resumed his speech with an apology, telling the chamber: “I’m a big enough man to say when I get something wrong.

“I got it wrong and I will apologise because I got it wrong, because I used a terminology.”

Ms Corr-Johnston, who was a UUP candidate for north Belfast in the Assembly election earlier this year, praised her party leader for apologising for his comments straight away.

“It’s a huge comfort to know that Doug was embarrassed and that he not only apologised in the chamber but afterwards,” she told this newspaper.

“When the cameras weren’t rolling, he apologised to the women individually.

“I think that is the mark of his character that appeals to me the most.

“He’s a human, one that will make mistakes every so often, as most of us do, but more importantly, when he does he exhibits that leadership that Northern Ireland is so redundant of.”

Ms Corr-Johnston, a pro-choice feminist who became the first openly lesbian unionist politician in Northern Ireland, continued: “Too frequently are mistakes made in this place and swept under the carpet or ignored.

“Too frequently are politicians so keen to protect their image that they’ll squirm their way out of things without acknowledgment or apologies. That can’t be said of Doug Beattie.

“His response has only further cemented my opinion that he is trustworthy, honest, humble and not beyond reproach.

“He is the leader that I want leading me and our team into an election. He’s the only leader that I trust with my children’s future.”

Ms Corr-Johnston added that the outraged reaction in the chamber showed that “great progress has been made thanks to women’s activism here in Northern Ireland”.

Following Mr Beattie’s comments, DUP MLA Philip Brett raised a point of order with Acting Speaker Alan Chambers.

Mr Brett appeared to make reference to a previous episode when Mr Beattie was criticised, and apologised for, a series tweets he posted when he was still a captain in the Army.

“Mr Speaker, the house will be aware of Mr Beattie’s history when it comes to misogyny, but I’m just wondering is it in order to use such language in relation to women in this chamber?” Mr Brett asked.

Mr Chambers replied: “The member is perfectly entitled to say whatever he wishes.”

Mr Beattie then followed that up with an apology.

However, DUP MLA Edwin Poots responded: “Apologies don’t cut it, Doug.

“Whenever you are a repeat offender, repeat apologies don’t cut it.

“I know personally what it is like for a woman’s children to be on the receiving end of that, and you are a disgrace to unionism.”

Numerous activists and public figures condemned the latest incident, with Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood saying that for many women, “this is not the first time we’ve heard these comments”.

“It’s not our first rodeo and it shouldn’t have to be that way,” she added.

Feminist campaigner Aoife Clements said the outburst was “concerning” given it was not “Doug’s first misogynistic incident”, and claimed his apology “does not go far enough”.