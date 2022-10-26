Downing Street confirms Steve Baker remains as minister in Northern Ireland Office

Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022.

Steve Baker is to remain in the Northern Ireland Office, the UK Government has confirmed.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday evening with the Conservative MP for Wycombe continuing his role under the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

It means Mr Baker has survived the reshuffle by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Baker has made headlines in recent days after urging politicians at Stormont to reform the Executive.

On Tuesday he shared a social media video from a meeting he held with civil society leaders in Fermanagh.

Talking about politicians getting back to Stormont ahead of a deadline on Friday which will see the Secretary of State legally obliged to call an election, Mr Baker prompts those gathered in the room to say in unison “get on with it”.

On Monday, he also urged the DUP to “choke down” its position in refusing to re-enter Stormont powersharing so that an election can be avoided and said another election would be a waste of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Both comments were criticised by the DUP, with MP Sammy Wilson calling on him to “spend less time preaching” to unionists.