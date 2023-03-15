Downing Street warns DUP that Windsor Framework is ‘best deal available to NI’

Downing Street has said Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework agreement with the EU is the “best deal available” after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed it did not deal with “fundamental problems” created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking from Washington DC, where he and other local leaders have travelled ahead of St Patrick’s Day, the DUP leader said he needed to see the legislation linked to the agreement before making a decision on backing it, and he did not feel under pressure to meet any “arbitrary deadline”.

The Lagan Valley MP said “while undoubtedly representing significant progress across a number of areas”, the deal did not resolve “fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties”.

“It is my assessment that there remains key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change, as well as seeing further legal text,” he added.

“There are a number of elements requiring UK government domestic legislation, the drafts of which have not yet been published.”

Earlier this month, Sir Jeffrey announced the creation of an eight-personal panel to examine the detail of the Windsor Framework, which was unveiled by the prime minister in February following months of intense negotiations with EU representatives.

The group, which includes former party leaders Peter Robinson and Dame Arlene Foster, is expected to present its findings at the end of the month.

Listing some key concerns, the DUP said the framework did not “adequately remedy the harm done by the protocol to Article 6 of the Acts of Union and our ability to trade with the rest of the UK”, nor did it “protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market”.

These are two of the seven tests laid out by the party as a means to measure any deal struck by the prime minister.

The DUP also called for greater clarity on the ‘Stormont brake’ for vetoing EU laws, and on how the proposed green lanes for trade would work regarding the movement of goods within the UK internal market.

Sir Jeffrey said discussions with the government about his party’s concerns were already under way.

He insisted the DUP wanted “to see a return to the delicate political balance within Northern Ireland where the views of unionists are valued and respected.”

However, Number 10 said no other deal was on the table. A spokesman added: “We have been engaging with the DUP and other groups on the Windsor Framework, and we stand ready to discuss any further questions.

“We have said we will let MPs have a say and we are committed to a vote on it in Parliament.

“But, ultimately, the prime minister thinks this is the best deal that is available to Northern Ireland.

“This is something that the government has been working on for a long time.

“It fixes the problems that we know existed in the protocol and the impact it was having on people’s everyday lives. We think this is the right deal.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said the public needed “stability and the certainty of working institutions”.

“What people want to see is all parties back in the Assembly and the Executive working together to fix the problems in our health service and support workers and families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis,” he added.

“Health staff can’t wait, patients can’t wait, families can’t wait, international business and investors won’t wait.

“We need stability and the certainty of working institutions to avail of the enormous opportunities presented to us by the agreement between the EU and the British government, and [by] the imminent visit by President Biden.

“These huge economic opportunities can strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs. We need to seize those opportunities.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for political leaders to approach the Windsor Framework “in good faith” and “deliver the government people voted for last year.”

He said: “The politics of division and deadlock cannot keep holding us back.