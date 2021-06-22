Dr Christian Jessen raises less than £10k of £150k legal bill for libeling Arlene Foster

TV presenter set up an online fundraising appeal in the wake of legal judgment

TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen has raised less than £10,000 after a month of fundraising to pay damages of £125,000 to former First Minister Arlene Foster after he lost a high profile libel case.

The medic, the host of Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies, set up an online fundraising appeal on May 22 to cover the record damages awarded to Mrs Foster after he posted a defamatory tweet making unfounded claims that the former First Minister was having an extramarital affair.

He was also ordered to pay legal costs and had set a target of £150,000 to cover the amount.

But his GoFundMe page shows that just £9,176 has been raised in the month since it was set up, with the last donation made last week at the time of writing.

Dr Jessen posted what Mr Justice McAlinden at Belfast’s High Court described as an “outrageous” defamatory tweet on December 23, 2019 about the former DUP leader.

Dr Jessen made a false allegation of an affair on Mrs Foster’s part to more than 300,000 Twitter followers and when asked to remove it, he replied “LOL” and did not delete it for another fortnight. It was a claim Mrs Foster said “cut to the core” of her private life.

At the end of May, he shared news of his fundraising appeal on a GoFundMe page called called ‘Support Dr Christian’.

Dr Jessen said in a tweet at the time: “I am truly overwhelmed by your generosity and kind, supportive comments.

"I read every one and they are really helping and encouraging me.

"You are all wonderful!”

The doctor has so far shared the fundraising appeal twice on his Twitter profile, where it has been retweeted over a thousand times.

If Dr Jessen fails to pay, the plaintiff — Mrs Foster — would be able to go through the Enforce of Judgments Office in Northern Ireland.

They would then examine the defendant’s means and could issue an enforcement order which can include charging land or seizing goods.

Speaking to the Sunday Life newspaper last month, he said he feared he would be declared bankrupt as a result of the judgment and said he was down to his last £20,000.

“This could break me mentally,” he said. “It’s obviously not helped my mental health in any way at all, and while I’m keeping afloat at the moment, I can feel it cracking. It’s a very, very difficult situation to be in.”

The doctor’s private company, Rubber Glove Productions, which handles his TV earnings, has only £22,582 in net assets, according to accounts published in February this year.

On the GoFundMe page, Dr Jessen said he is “considering an appeal” and is “seeking to raise funds to help me to fight what is a most unfair situation”.

He added: “The last year or so has been very difficult for me as I have struggled with some serious mental health problems.

“Knowing I have your support is hugely encouraging and affirming. I’m very grateful.”

Any surplus funds raised would be donated to relevant charities, he said.

Speaking after the judgment in May, Mrs Foster’s solicitor Paul Tweed said he hoped it would be a “watershed” for all women who have been attacked on social media.

Dr Jessen did not respond to requests for comment.