Dr Melissa McCullough set to be appointed as Assembly Commissioner for Standards

Dr Melissa McCullough has been nominated by the NI Assembly Commission for appointment as the new Assembly Commissioner for Standards.

The role of the commissioner is to investigate complaints against MLAs for alleged breaches of the Assembly's code of conduct.

MLAs will vote on Dr McCullough's appointment during a sitting of the Assembly next Monday.

The commissioner's post has been vacant since Douglas Bain stood down in 2017, at the end of his five-year-term.

Currently a visiting academic at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and a law and ethics specialist on the Clinical Governance Board at Synergix Health in London, Dr McCullough has a PhD in Biomedical Science, as well as an LLB, MSc Bioethics and mediation certification.

Since 2005, she has has worked as an academic in law, ethics and professionalism in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Dr McCullough also served as a non-executive director for the Health and Social Care Board in Northern Ireland from 2009-2020.

Alex Masker, speaker of the Assembly and chair of the Assembly Commission, said: “I am pleased to confirm that the Assembly Commission has identified Dr McCullough for appointment as the new Assembly Commissioner for Standards.

“The independent role of the Commissioner for Standards is central to ensuring that MLAs uphold the highest standards of conduct in public life. Over the past 15 years, Dr McCullough has worked as an academic in law, ethics and professionalism in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This breadth of experience will leave her well equipped to perform this vital role.”