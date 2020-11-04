Drink-drive councillor Derek Hussey backed by UUP leader Aiken

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has defended the decision to allow a three-times convicted drink driver to remain as a party councillor.

Families bereaved by drunk drivers have said that the UUP's decision to select Derek Hussey to return to Derry and Strabane council beggared belief.

He took up his seat again on November 1 when a disqualification imposed by the Local Government Commission for Standards ended.

Mr Aiken said: "Derek Hussey has apologised profusely for his actions. He has accepted that they were wholly wrong."

When asked if it was appropriate that someone with so many convictions for such a serious offence continued to represent the party, the UUP leader said: "The people of Derg re-elected Derek Hussey in 2019. They knew his background. They were aware of what he had done.

"Derek Hussey was disqualified from the council for 15 months and that period is now over."

The ban was imposed in July 2019 after complaints against the UUP councillor were lodged by families bereaved by drunk drivers.

Mr Hussey was found guilty of driving whilst drunk in 2004, 2011 and again in 2016, when he was banned from driving for five years for an offence the previous year in which he struck another vehicle, injuring the other driver.

The level of alcohol in his blood was more than twice the legal limit.