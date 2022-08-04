Drop in number of people who see Northern Ireland town centres as welcoming for all – Good Relations Report reveals

The number of people who see town centres as "safe and welcoming places for people of all walks of life" has decreased significantly since 2018, according to the Good Relations Report.

The Good Relations Indicators 2019 Report from the Executive Office set out a range of figures covering areas like hate crimes as well as attitudes on Protestant/Catholic relations in schools, neighbourhoods and the workplace.

It is part of the Executive Office’s T:BUC (Together: Building a United Community) strategy, with the latest report focusing on children and young people, a shared and safe community and cultural expression.

While many of the statistics showed improvements, there was a notable drop in the number of people who see town centres as “safe and welcoming places for people of all walks of life”.

The figure for 2019 was 63%, which was “a significant decrease of four percentage points since 2018”.

Elsewhere, a total of 39% of adults and 44% of young people felt that relations between Protestants and Catholics had improved in the last five years.

This represented another “significant decrease” for adults of one percentage point, but there was no major change for young people.

Over half (54%) of young people said they had ‘done projects’ with pupils from other schools, 52% had shared classes.

A quarter (26%) shared sports facilities or equipment where the pupils are from a different religious background.

Looking at questions of a shared community, the vast majority of adults (90%) believed leisure centres in their area are ‘shared and open’ to both Catholics and Protestants, with 92% also believing the same about parks, 95% about libraries and 96% about shopping centres.

On community events, while less people felt safe in town centres 91% said the feel ‘very’ or ‘quite safe’ going to events held in a Protestant secondary school.

A total of 89% said they felt the same about events in a Catholic secondary school, 70% about events in a GAA club and 66% about events in an Orange Hall.

On matters of cultural expression, three quarters of respondents (76%) felt the culture and traditions of Protestant communities add to the richness and diversity of Northern Ireland society, with 73% things this about Catholic communities and 61% about Minority Ethnic communities.

From 2018, there was also “a significant increase” in the proportion of adults who feel they have a say on decisions in their neighbourhood, up 6% to 25%.

There was also a 6% increase to 25% on the say adults feel they have about Northern Ireland decisions.

The full report is available to view at this location.