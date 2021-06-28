Dublin is listening to unionist concerns, Taoiseach tells DUP leader Donaldson

New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been told the Irish government is listening to unionist concerns after he said it must stop “cheerleading” for the Northern Ireland Protocol if it wants to rebuild its relationship with unionism.

Speaking shortly after the vast majority of DUP MLAs and MPs backed him as leader on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey accused Dublin of only supporting the nationalist community.

He said unionist concerns around the trade border in the Irish Sea, created as a result of the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU, had been ignored by the Republic.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin responded to Sir Jeffrey, saying his government was listening to unionist concerns, and pledged to work together to solve the issues around the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey vowed to "right the wrong" of the protocol after he received support from 32 of the DUP electoral college's 36 members at a meeting in Templepatrick’s Hilton Hotel.

His predecessor Edwin Poots was not in attendance, but voted by proxy. MLA Paula Bradley remains the party’s deputy leader.

"I want to make clear to the Irish government that their cheerleading for the protocol is simply not acceptable, given the harm that it is doing to Northern Ireland. It is dragging our politics backwards," Sir Jeffrey said.

The Lagan Valley MP said in order for the Irish government to protect the peace process and political stability in Northern Ireland it needed to “step away from being a cheerleader for one part of the community”.

“If the Irish government is genuine about the peace process, is genuine about protecting political stability in Northern Ireland, then they too need to listen to unionist concerns,” he said.

"It's not just London, Dublin also need to understand that if we're going to move forward and have co-operation, if they're intent on harming our relationship with Great Britain, they cannot expect that it will be business as usual on the north/south relationship."

In response, Mr Martin noted his own record of engaging with unionists and a longstanding relationship with the new DUP leader.

"We do listen to unionists and I think Jeffrey knows that I certainly do," he told RTE.

"I've known Jeffrey for quite a long time, from experience in government before and in politics more generally.

"I think what is extremely important is that we commit to work together and that we engage and there are issues that unionism has raised in respect of the protocol.”

The Taoiseach said he believed the existing issues with the protocol could be resolved by ongoing negotiations between the UK Government and EU within the context of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Sir Jeffrey also had a warning for London on the Irish language. He said legislating for the language at Westminster while failing to address concerns around the protocol “is not a tenable position”.

“We need to see the Government moving on the Protocol. And then we will look at the NDNA (New Decade New Approach Agreement) issues at Stormont and how we take those forward,” the Lagan Valley MP said.

Sir Jeffrey said a decision on the future of First Minister Paul Givan had yet to be made, but admitted he wanted to return to Stormont and serve in the role himself.

"I am very clear — a leader should lead from the front, the main place where leadership is required today in Northern Ireland is in our devolved institutions,” he said.

"I want to lead those devolved institutions on behalf of my party, on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland and so I will look for the opportunity to do that, whether it's in the Assembly elections next May or if an opportunity presents itself before that."