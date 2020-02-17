Dublin stalemate continues as Fine Gael keen to be Opposition

Prospects of an early solution to the government deadlock in Dublin have been dealt a body blow as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar bluntly said he intends to take Fine Gael into Opposition.

His comment comes after it emerged many Fine Gael TDs and senators, who barely won re-election last week, oppose a "grand coalition" with Fianna Fail.

However, the caretaker Taoiseach moved to scotch such a move, which would have ended a history of rivalry between the traditional "big two" parties.

"Fine Gael is preparing for Opposition.

"The country will need a strong and effective Opposition. I relish the challenge of leading it," Mr Varadkar said last night.

The Taoiseach again urged Sinn Fein to resume efforts to put together a Left-leaning coalition with smaller parties and independents as the Dail numbers made this possible. He said if that did not work out, Fianna Fail should work with the Green Party, Labour, Social Democrats and Independents to forge a coalition.

Mr Varadkar said that while his party was determined to head for the Opposition benches, it might help out with a coalition as an absolute last resort.

"We will not let down the State and Republic we founded.

"We are willing to consider participating in a government but only as a last resort and only if we are wanted and needed," he added.