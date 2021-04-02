DUP accused of objecting to Lyra McKee tribute because of planned use of rainbow colours

The DUP has been accused of objecting to lighting up a council building to mark the anniversary of Lyra McKee's death because of the planned use of rainbow colours.

At Ards & North Down Council's meeting this week, former DUP councillor Tom Smith criticised a proposal by the DUP to write to the family of the 29-year-old journalist for the anniversary of her murder, rather than accepting a recommendation to light up council buildings in the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag.

Mr Smith said the DUP "can't get over" the rainbow flag. Ms McKee was shot dead by the New IRA while observing rioting in Londonderry. Wednesday's council discussion was on the date of what would have been her 31st birthday. DUP councillor Colin Kennedy had proposed that the council write to the McKee family instead of lighting buildings.

He said that "simply and fully lighting up a building must be the worst type of virtue signalling one can imagine. It does not help in a practical fashion, but rather exposes a disturbing shallowness in what motivates the suggestion. Does it really express the totality of our grief?"

Independent councillor Tom Smith said: "I am flabbergasted that we are trying to play one set of victims against another. The problem with this, and let's be honest, is in the last line of the recommendation, and that is the request to light up the building in rainbow colours. The DUP haven't gotten over that."

He added: "She represented our children, she represented our future. The lighting up of the buildings sends out a signal that we stand with Lyra. I stand with Lyra. I am so cross at this."

All councillors, including the DUP, eventually agreed to an Alliance amendment to both write to Ms McKee's family and light up council buildings in rainbow colours, as well as look into establishing a permanent memorial to all victims of terrorism.