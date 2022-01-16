DUP accuses rival parties of ‘faking outrage’ over double-jobbing row

The DUP have hit back at rival parties, accusing them of “faking outrage” and “throwing dust into the air” as the furore over dual mandates escalates.

In a defiant response to criticism of a proposal to reintroduce political ‘double jobbing’, the party said the move would merely “bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the United Kingdom”.

They also said it would “encourage stability at a time when devolution is deeply unstable because of a one-sided and undemocratic Protocol”.

The plan, proposed by former Alliance Party leader Lord Alderdice, has prompted fury from the Ulster Unionists, Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and TUV, who regard it as favourable to the DUP in the run up to May’s Assembly election.

If the new proposal goes through, it would allow MPs to be elected to Stormont but keep their Westminster seats.

The DUP’s strident response comes in answer to questions put to its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday.

It said that “other parties in Northern Ireland should be honest with their electorate and stop faking outrage and throwing dust in the air”.

“This proposed step by the Government would bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the United Kingdom and encourage stability at a time when devolution is deeply unstable because of a one-sided and undemocratic Protocol,” the DUP statement said.

“It was first proposed by the SDLP’s sister party in the House of Commons before Sir Jeffrey was Leader of the DUP.

“Therefore if parties are surprised, they were asleep at the wheel when this was being discussed in the House of Commons.”

“Lord Alderdice, a former Alliance Party Leader, proposed this amendment in the House of Lords which has been adopted by the Government.

“Others have spoken in favour of it during that debate.”

The DUP also reproached Sinn Fein who “talk about so-called double jobbing yet their MPs take millions of pounds in allowances but don’t sit in the House of Commons”.

They added: “Indeed John Finucane was found to be one of highest earning MPs with a second job working as a lawyer.”

Sir Jeffrey could be a major beneficiary of the proposal, having previously indicated that he would give up his Westminster seat in order to run for a place in the Assembly.

Read more Majority of NI parties slam move to allow MPs to sit in Stormont as MLAs

Currently. if he was elected to Stormont he would have to have stood down as an MP, leading to a by-election in his Lagan Valley constituency.

But if the rules change, he can retain his Westminster seat and stand for election to the Assembly in May.

At the end of last year it was reported by the Sunday Times that up to eight DUP MLAs may not stand in the next Stormont Assembly elections.

At the time Sir Jeffrey admitted “a number” of his party’s representatives will not be contesting the forthcoming poll.

The dual plan was proposed by Lord Alderdice, who quit the Alliance Party in 2006 and is now a Liberal Democrat Peer, during a committee stage reading of the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill on Wednesday.

He argued that dual mandates would encourage easier transitions between serving in London and Belfast, and benefit the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Alliance deputy Stephen Farry told the Belfast Telegraph that Lord Alderdice’s proposal was a “backwards step” that represents “a perversion of our democracy”.

The North Down MP added that “coming so close to an election, it can be seen as interfering with the democratic process” and he urged the UK Government to “reconsider this move”.

“Those who proposed and back this move are out of touch with public opinion in Northern Ireland, who don’t want to see double-jobbing,” he said.

“The question needs to be asked why the UK Government are putting this forward when it is not wanted by the vast majority of people and political parties?”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill on Saturday accused the UK Government of interfering in the Assembly poll, while leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Doug Beattie, accused the Northern Ireland Office of effectively supporting the DUP election campaign.

Ms O'Neill said in a statement: "Plans to restore double-jobbing by allowing MPs to also become MLAs are unacceptable and must be scrapped. This is disgraceful interference in the upcoming Assembly election and a desperate attempt by Boris Johnson and Tory ministers in the NIO to facilitate Jeffrey Donaldson's return to the Assembly and prop up the DUP."

She called it "a major step backwards for politics here".

Mr Beattie tweeted on Saturday: "The fact NIO now directly supporting DUP election campaign means they are not a neutral department."

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said the proposal was “scandalous” and “reeks of corruption”.

Mr Nesbitt also said the plan would "bring a blush to Vladimir Putin".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long called it a "seriously retrograde step".

She tweeted: "I staked my own political future on ending double jobbing in 2010, when I left Council and the Assembly to focus on representing m constituents in Westminster. I was successful in getting double jobbing banned. Other parties promised to act but only did when forced by legislation in 2014. The ban was subject to extensive consultation: this reversal has not been.

"Fairly obvious why it's being done."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna tweeted: "Being an MP is a full time job, and then some, as is being an MLA. People deserve representation at both levels, and dual mandates were abolished for good reason. NIO should not be facilitating DUP threats and gambling with devolution."

Leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) Jim Allister called the plan a "shameless fix".

"Last throw of the dice for some," he tweeted.

"Dual mandates were abolished for good reason. That reason hasn't changed. Only the desperation of the DUP has changed. What price has the DUP paid for this?"