DUP and SF clash over ‘Nazi’ comment during Israel-Palestine council debate

A DUP councillor has called on Sinn Fein to apologise for comparing Israelis to Nazis during a stormy council debate earlier this week.

Brian Kingston was speaking after separate motions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were debated at Belfast City Council on Tuesday night.

One was put forward by People Before Profit asking for the council to request that the UK and Irish Governments expel the Israeli ambassadors in London and Dublin.

The motion was passed by councillors.

Another was moved by Sinn Fein, calling for the withdrawal of pension fund investment in Israeli companies.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Kingston claimed the two parties were “trying to out-do each other in how anti-Israeli they can be”. He added that the DUP would be rejecting both motions.

The debate came in the aftermath of 11 days of tit-for-tat violence in the Middle East.

Brian Kingston. Credit: Brian Little

The conflict, which was halted by a ceasefire on May 21, was triggered by weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem over Israel’s policing of a Muslim holy site and efforts by settler groups to evict Palestinian families in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes.

During Tuesday night’s debate on the Sinn Fein motion, Seanna Walsh referred to events in Jerusalem and said: “It’s almost like a Nazi mentality of ‘Untermensch’ where people are less than human, and when you create that type of mentality we all know what happened in the 1930s and the 1940s.”

When Mr Kingston, who is DUP group leader, intervened to ask councillor Walsh to apologise for his “disgraceful” comment, the Sinn Fein representative declined to do so.

Afterwards Mr Kingston said: “The Holocaust was an unparalleled act of evil and genocide in human history, with around six million Jewish people being exterminated by the Nazi regime.

“To describe Jewish people today as having a ‘Nazi mentality’ is incredibly offensive.

"I have no doubt that this was a deliberate choice of words by this Sinn Fein representative, designed to cause deep hurt, after all that the Jewish people suffered under the Nazis.

“This comment exposes once again the streak of anti-Semitism which runs through Sinn Fein.

"This casual and deliberate racism needs to be acknowledged by Sinn Fein and an immediate apology issued for this shocking choice of words.”

In response, Sinn Fein told the Belfast Telegraph: “Unlike the DUP, Sinn Fein has a consistent position of opposition to all forms of hatred, intolerance and bigotry, which includes sectarianism, racism and homophobia in Ireland, anti-Semitism, and the apartheid systems and policies practised against the Palestinian people by the Israeli state.”