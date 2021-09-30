DUP and Sinn Fein junior ministers clash over flags and culture report

Disagreements in the Executive around the publication of a long-awaited report into flags and culture have been laid bare, with DUP and Sinn Fein junior ministers openly clashing over the situation.

Established in June 2016, the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (Fict) was due to report within 18 months, but this was delayed after the collapse of Stormont. Its report was finally submitted to the Executive last January but has still not been made public.

During a meeting of the Executive Office scrutiny committee yesterday, committee chair Colin McGrath questioned TEO's two junior ministers on when the report will be published.

Sinn Fein's Declan Kearney accused the DUP of blocking its publication, stating Sinn Fein wants it published as soon as possible with "appropriate scaffolding", while the DUP's Gary Middleton said he would have no problem with it being published in its raw format in the next week.

Mr Kearney said he would have wanted to see movement to its publication progress much faster, as a "pathway" on its release was agreed by the Executive in March. Mr Middleton said he hoped the report could be published in its “raw format” “in the very near future."

The committee chair said the "glacial" pace towards publication is not fair on the public.

The Sinn Fein junior minister said: "For the record, the slowness and the blockage does not rest with me. I know from Gary's comments he appears to be suggesting there should be a simple publication of the report, which I agree with, but the previous DUP position to progressing this matter earlier this year was that we would take an orderly approach to publication of the report, alongside next steps that would be sensible worked out with officials, owned by the Executive, and then implemented by all of the minsters."

Mr Middleton said: "If we're all on the same page, I am happy to suggest we publish the report within the next week, there's no issue on our side in terms of publishing the report."

Mr Kearney asked if that extends to proposals worked up by officials. Mr Middleton responded: "No, because that is not the position of the Executive, the position of the Executive is to release the report in its current format.”

The Sinn Fein MLA responded: "The position of the Executive is that it has not been allowed to see the report that has been drafted by officials, that's the situation with the blockage on your side of TEO."