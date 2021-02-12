DUP and Sinn Fein remain at odds over 'policing bias'

Controversial: Mark Sykes is arrested after a memorial event on the Ormeau Road last week

The DUP and Sinn Fein have repeated contrasting claims of policing bias in Northern Ireland, following a controversial arrest on the Ormeau Road last week.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein's Finance Minister Conor Murphy were asked yesterday about how both sides could question police impartiality.

Mrs Foster said incidents like the policing of veteran republican Bobby Storey's funeral last year had raised serious questions from the unionist community.

Mr Murphy said there had been a sharp contrast between the arrest of a Troubles survivor last Friday at a memorial event on the Ormeau Road compared to an apparent show of strength from the UVF in east Belfast.

Mrs Foster said she supported the police but it was right to scrutinise operational decisions.

"I think there has been a huge concern from the unionist community in particular about some of the policing of republican funerals," she said.

"I think it's right that we voice those concerns to the Chief Constable...I'm also concerned about some of the conduct in relation to what happened to the two young officers on the Ormeau Road." A Police Ombudsman investigation is currently underway after a survivor of the 1992 loyalist murder of five people at the Sean Graham bookmakers shop, Mark Sykes, was arrested.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been criticised for apologising for their conduct before the Ombudsman investigation is concluded.

One officer has been suspended while the other has been repositioned.

Mr Murphy commented: "Clearly when you set...the incident on the Ormeau Road against the very recent incident before that in east Belfast where the UVF marched masked up essentially in very strong numbers.

"Not on any lawful exercise, but on an exercise that was involved in intimidation and breaking the law.

"If you characterise and analyse the two incidents side by side it's very hard to draw any other conclusion that there was a different approach to policing up on the Ormeau Road."

Meanwhile, members of the Policing Board have stated a joint commitment to work with Chief Constable Simon Byrne to address the challenges of policing during the pandemic going forward.

A statement agreed by all members was issued by Policing Board chair Doug Garrett who said the discussion had focused on the Ormeau Road incident and wider concerns around recent events.

Mr Garrett said board members were in agreement that the policing of Covid regulations had been "challenging".

"The different perspectives and views around policing style, approach and community relationships will need further consideration by the board," he said, adding there was a consensus and commitment to work with the Chief Constable.