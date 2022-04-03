DUP and Sinn Fein trade claims over election priorities

The two largest parties are at odds over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and the prospect of a poll on Irish unity.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Fixing the health service and tackling the cost-of-living crisis must take precedence over calls for a “divisive” border poll, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader suggested Sinn Fein was fixating on bringing about a united Ireland when it should be focused on pressing issues affecting families in Northern Ireland.

However, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the region’s biggest unionist party wanted to make the election about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and was not interested in real delivery for people.

The claims were made ahead of two significant pre-election events for the parties on Monday.

The DUP will formally launch its campaign ahead of May’s Assembly poll while Sinn Fein will unveil its line-up of candidates.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty

The DUP campaign is based on a strategy that identifies five key areas of focus.

In its five-point plan, it seeks to fix the national service; grow the economy; help working families; remove the “Irish Sea border”; and keep Northern Ireland’s schools “world class”.

“The choice facing the people of Northern Ireland is clear,” said Sir Jeffrey on Sunday.

“A vote for the DUP ensures we focus on fixing our NHS, tackling the cost of living crisis and replacing the protocol.

“I will be setting out the DUP’s five-point plan to build a better Northern Ireland within the Union.

“We will be focusing on the issues that matter to all of us.

“Some others want only to focus on a divisive border poll.”

Donegal TD Mr Doherty said his colleagues north of the border were focusing on “delivery”.

“That’s what this election needs to be about,” he told RTE.

“It needs to be about the future, not parties harking back to the past, the DUP trying to use this in terms of the protocol.

“The election will be fought, the votes will be cast but, in my view, the majority of seats that will be in the next Assembly election will be ones that support the protocol, just as there is a majority there (now).”

He added: “Change is happening, more progressive politics and more future looking politics is happening in the north and the DUP are struggling to deal with that.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie

Elsewhere on Sunday, the UUP confirmed that it would be running 27 candidates in the election.

“Northern Ireland is entering a new era,” said UUP leader Doug Beattie.

“We have the opportunity to truly build a Union of People if we have the courage and vision to strive for better.

“Together we can unite people regardless of religion, race, sexual orientation, class or traditional community background to build a better Northern Ireland.

“As Ulster Unionists we are offering a confident, positive, pro-union alternative that will work for everyone.”