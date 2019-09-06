DUP announce Harry Harvey as MLA replacing Simon Hamilton

The DUP has announced Rowallane councillor Harry Harvey as their new Strangford MLA.

Mr Harvey replaces former Finance Minister Simon Hamilton who resigned to take up a new role as CEO of Belfast's Chamber of Commerce.

The Newry, Mourne and Down councillor followed in the footsteps of his dad Cecil by serving as a local representative.

Mr Harvey has lived all his life in Crossgar, is married with two children and has worked at Bells Crossgar Motors for two decades.

DUP leader Arlene Foster congratulated Mr Harvey on his appointment and welcomed him to the DUP Assembly team.

"Harry has served the people of the Rowallane area as a Councillor since 2014 and I know he will continue to be a dedicated representative for all of the Strangford constituency as an Assembly Member," Mrs Foster said.

"Harry enters the Assembly at a time when our focus is on restoring devolution and ensuring that Assembly Members can get back to doing the full job we should be doing.

"The public have been punished for nearly three years through Sinn Fein’s boycott of devolution and we need to see decision making returned for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Harvey said that he was honoured to be selected to serve Strangford as an Assembly member.

"Through my time in Local Government I know the importance of constituency representation, and I will dedicate myself to continuing that role" he said.

"It is very frustrating however that the Assembly and Executive are not functioning at present. I will work with colleagues to do ensure a fair and balanced agreement can be reached which can be supported by everyone.”