DUP asks watchdogs to investigate ‘failure by Sinn Fein MPs to declare party salary in register of financial interests’

The DUP’s Diane Forsythe has written to two political watchdogs calling for an investigation into the “failure by Sinn Fein MPs to declare in their Register of Financial Interests, the salary purportedly paid to them by the party”.

The South Down representative has written to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner and the Electoral Commission for Northern Ireland.

It comes after earlier news this week, that Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has raked in more than three-quarters of the £209,000 Northern Ireland MPs have taken in outside earnings during this Parliament.

The vast majority of Mr Finucane’s outside earnings come from his work as a director of Finucane Toner Solicitors.

The party has seven MPs, however the only other elected Westminster representative to claim outside earnings is Chris Hazzard, who declared a gift worth £500 from the Party of the European Left.

“Recent scrutiny around the financial interests of MPs raises a number of questions for Sinn Fein,” said Ms Forsythe.

"Sinn Fein MPs do not receive a Parliamentary salary because they do not carry out their role in the House of Commons yet only one of their MPs declares any income.

"Sinn Fein has declared that these MPs are ‘employees’ of the party and are paid as such, yet this does not seem to be declared in their Register of Interests.

"Is this another example where Sinn Fein believes rules are only for others to follow?” she continued.

"It also highlights their approach to transparency where the public are entitled to know the exact salary details, except those paid by the richest political party.

"With millions flowing into Sinn Fein bank accounts, there is no cost of living crisis in Connolly House but Sinn Fein elected representatives must properly declare the financial interests.

“The recent focus on MP finances must move beyond individual representatives however, and include moves to close the dark money loophole which allows foreign donations to influence politics in Northern Ireland when it is banned across the rest of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland."

In her letter to the watchdogs, she asks whether they “feel the current situation in relation to any salary received by Sinn Fein MPs fits within Paragraph 14 of the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament’, which provides that members should be “open and frank” in such declarations.

The letter goes on to suggest that it “is entirely reasonable to regard any such payment [of a party salary] as a declarable interest, firstly because any payment to a Member from their political party for the employment of staff must be declared, and the payment of a Member’s salary should be no different”.

Ms Forsythe adds that “the public are not provided with openness and transparency in relation to any salary that is paid” and believes “that contrasts with all other MPs whose salary is not only publicly available, but any proposed increase is subject to public scrutiny and debate”.

In response, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “The focus of Diane Forsythe and her DUP colleagues should be on doing the job they were elected to do.

“They should get back round the Executive table to work with the other parties as patients continue to suffer and our health workers are crying out for support and political leadership, as staff and services are being overwhelmed and actually do something for the people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“Sinn Fein regularly engages with the Registrar's office and Sinn Féin MPs are fully compliant with the Register of Interests at Westminster and all relevant interests are declared in line with the rules.”