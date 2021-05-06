DUP: Barnier’s comments on Brexit negotiations with Foster and Dodds ‘sexist’

Outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster has said Michel Barnier’s comments around meetings with her party during the Brexit withdrawal process were “flawed”.

The First Minister was speaking after the EU's chief Brexit Negotiator described how he nearly lost his cool with the DUP during discussions on the UK's withdrawal process.

"A man of Michel Barnier’s experience should display a little bit more depth,” Mrs Foster said.

“His judgement on this occasion was flawed on many levels.”

A party source went even further and suggested there was a hint of sexism to the comments regarding meetings with Mrs Foster and Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

In a new book published this week Mr Barnier details his experiences during the Brexit negotiation process.

Discussing meetings with the DUP leadership he said he did not know where the power lay between Mrs Foster and Mrs Dodds and that he believed they disliked each other.

He also expressed frustration at the party's inflexibility during the negotiations, saying they were unwilling to compromise, but also had no positive solutions of their own to put forward.

The diplomat also claimed senior DUP figures regarded him as a "puppet" of the Irish government during negotiations and alleged that they wanted to use the Brexit process to help prevent a united Ireland.

Mr Barnier said he felt peace in Ireland was vulnerable to "the slightest spark" amid ongoing dissent over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

'The Grand Illusion' was published in French on Thursday, with an English language version to follow in the Autumn.

It details how on March 6 2018 he met with DUP leader Arlene Foster, then MEP Diane Dodds, the party's Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson and advisor Timothy Johnston.

Mr Barnier recalled Mrs Dodds took the lead in the meeting, and that left him unsure who was really leading the party.

He said the DUP accused the EU Commission of being "the puppets of Dublin, which they detest, and we would like to create a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK so as to avoid one in the middle of the island".

The EU's chief negotiator met with Mrs Foster and Mrs Dodds again in October 2018 shortly before then Prime Minister Theresa May reached a deal with the bloc, which was rejected by the House of Commons and DUP MPs.

Mr Barnier said he felt of the DUP pair "both of them don’t like each other and it shows".

He also accused them of preparing "exaggerated" rhetoric before attending the meeting.

"Listening to these two women, I had difficulty keeping calm and I wondered if Theresa May will have the courage and will not to give in to their demands. They are opposed to everything, want nothing to do with the concrete proposals we are making," the diplomat recalled.

Mr Barnier said he told Mrs Foster and Mrs Dodds: "It is your Brexit vote which creates the problem. We are waiting for you to bring forward ideas and proposals. You have produced none. When will you therefore assume the consequences of your own actions?"

However, he is not entirely negative, saying Mrs Dodds was "elegant and competent", while Mrs Foster was "precise and pragmatic in her questions". He also praised former UUP MEP Jim Nicholson for his sincerity.

A DUP source said Mr Barnier should have been more interested in trying to understand unionism than focusing on the dynamic between the two women.

“Michel Barnier’s reported comments about Diane Dodds and Arlene would suggest he should read a book on sexism rather than write a book on negotiations,” the source said.

“Barnier’s book points to the fact that he was more concerned about the dynamic, which he got completely wrong, between two females than understanding unionism.

"Women in public life may have cracked the glass ceilings but there is still a significant battle around boardroom tables."