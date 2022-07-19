DUP branded Tories’ ‘faithful lapdogs’ after backing Boris Johnson’s Government in confidence vote

The DUP have been accused of being the Conservative Party’s “faithful lapdogs” after backing the Government in a confidence vote.

As the only Northern Ireland party to back the Government, six DUP MPs were among 349 who voted in favour with 238 MPs voting against. They were the only party apart from the Tories themselves to back the government.

The SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “There it is. The DUP, always the faithful lapdogs to the Tories, supporting this British government and Boris Johnson despite the shambles and scandal. If Boris Johnson had a shred of integrity he’d call a General Election.”

Stephen Farry, Alliance deputy leader and MP for North Down said: “After all the scandal, degradation of public standards, and failures in policy, the DUP have confidence in Boris Johnson’s Government!! Overlooking a lot in the hope for something.”

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson commented: “It is genuinely astounding that the DUP voted with the Government in tonight’s confidence vote. A party that constantly lectures the rest of us on morals seemingly content to endorse the lying, cheating, cronyism and corruption.”

A DUP Spokesperson said: “The process is underway to select who will become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

“For Northern Ireland, regardless of who the next Prime Minister is, they must recognise that the Protocol is flawed, proceed with the NI Protocol Bill unamended and restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“That is where we want the focus to remain”

Opening the motion, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson questioned the point of holding a vote at all.

Having resigned as Conservative Party leader following the scandal around former Conservative MP Chris Pincher, a race to select the new Prime Minister is already underway.

During the debate, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer compared the Conservative Party’s leadership woes to “a once-secure premier league side burning through managers as it slides inevitably towards relegation. The end of the season cannot come soon enough.”