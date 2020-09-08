DUP calls for longer jail terms for police killers in Assembly debate

But Justice Minister says judges should set sentences as she cautions against imposing minimum tariffs

The DUP has said that the PSNI officers who helped the MI5-led operation against the New IRA deserve the full protection of the law if they are targeted by republican dissidents.

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan was speaking during an Assembly debate tabled by the DUP on imposing tougher sentences on those who kill police and prison officers.

But Alliance warned of the dangers of creating a hierarchy of victims. South Antrim MLA John Blair asked if it was fair that if a police officer and civilian were killed in the same incident their deaths could lead to different punishments in the courts.

Read more Northern Ireland should be leading the way in the outcomes we secure for local victims

Mr Givan said it was wrong that in England and Wales, there was a starting tariff of 30 years imprisonment if a police officer was murdered while in Northern Ireland, it was just 15-16 years.

He noted that Crossmaglen man, Aaron Brady, convicted last month of the capital murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth in 2017, is facing a minimum 40-year sentence.

Mr Givan said: "I think of the excellent operation that has been carried out recently against the New IRA. I think about those police officers who had to go through the doors and premises to engage in all of that, and who have had to gather the evidence.

"I am mindful of those family members who worry because their loved ones have been involved. I believe they deserve to have the protection of the law when it comes to how people are sentenced."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said all the issues raised would be examined in an ongoing review of sentencing policy here.

She cautioned against setting minimum tariffs in law, insisting that judges should be left to decide appropriate punishments against sentencing guidelines on a case-by-case basis.

She said that while there would be "exceptional cases where the near equivalent of a whole life sentence" would be appropriate, such cases remained limited. "We must guard against a populist approach, however superficially attractive, to sentencing that would lead to the situation prevalent in places such as the United States and Russia, where draconian sentencing has done little in practice to improve public safety," she said.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath cautioned against setting "a precedent that says that if you murder certain people, you will get a particularly long prison sentence, yet if you murder others, you will get a shorter sentence".

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll opposed the DUP motion. "When Donald Trump, whom I know has fans across the chamber, first sought election, he won support from the right for advocating mandatory minimum sentences for people who tried to cross the US-Mexico border.

"It is the preferred approach by those on the right who view the issue of criminality as an individual problem rather than a societal problem, and who rely on retribution rather than seeking out the root causes of crime."

Mr Carroll said that when police killed civilians nationally and internationally they often "acted with impunity" and weren't jailed.

An Alliance amendment to the DUP motion, noting the seriousness of attacks against public servants, but saying the issue needed to be assessed in Mrs Long's sentencing review, was passed.