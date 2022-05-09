DUP campaign boosted Sinn Fein vote but took away from SDLP – McGrath

Colin McGrath (right) says that the DUP's election campaign benefited Sinn Fein more than the SDLP, who lost a third of their MLAs including Nichola Mallon (right). Credit: Liam McBurney

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson bolstered the vote secured by Sinn Fein and hindered that of his own party during the Assembly election campaign, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath has said.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr McGrath said the SDLP will now begin a process of approaching former SDLP voters and finding out why they moved away from the party.

It's after the party lost a third of its MLAs in the Assembly election, dropping from 12 to eight, including Mr McGrath who held onto his seat in South Down.

He admitted it was a "difficult" election for the SDLP and said the nationalist community was instead focused on the target of a nationalist first minister and the best chance of securing the position.

Of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey, he said: "He ran a fairly good campaign for nationalism and it worked better for Sinn Fein than ourselves.

"The core message we have still resonates - issues like the cost of living and education are coming to the forefront and we need to be able to deal with those issues," he said on Monday morning.

When asked whether Nichola Mallon, a high profile SDLP name who lost her seat in North Belfast and was Infrastructure Minister in the outgoing Executive, would be replaced, he said: "We're meeting at 11 o-clock today and we have a number of things to examine including the replacement of Nichola, we'll need to go off and discuss that as a party," he said.

With just eight seats, the SDLP won't have a ministry in the new Executive if one is formed.

"We need to reach out and find people who previously voted SDLP but changed their vote this time and find out what it was. Parties who got big votes over the weekend have big shoes to fill," Mr McGrath said.