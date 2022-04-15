DUP candidate Diane Forsythe rebuffs Jim Wells’ claim she lacks experience

DUP South Down candidate Diane Forsythe has hit back at an assertion from former party colleague Jim Wells that she does not have enough experience to represent the constituency.

It’s after earlier this week Mr Wells announced he had resigned from the DUP after 46 years with the party following his public endorsement of a TUV candidate in South Down, Harry McKee, over Ms Forsythe.

Mr Wells subsequently said he was willing to consider joining the Jim Allister-led party.

The ex-DUP man claimed that Ms Forsythe was “enforced and imposed” on the party’s South Down Association by its leadership in Belfast.

Speaking to the News Letter on Thursday, Ms Forsythe pointed out that she secured the highest-vote for the DUP in South Down back in the 2017 general election.

She also stressed that she would bring life experience to the Stormont Assembly if elected on May 5.

Read more Jim Wells faces the boot from DUP for endorsing TUV candidate

Referring to her 2017 campaign, she explained that she had the full backing of the party: “The last time I stood was in 2017 and I was delighted to have achieved the highest ever vote the DUP got in South Down, which was almost 9,000 votes.

“So, I have experience going to the polls and campaigning to encourage people to return that vote.

“I have spent a lot of time working for organisations that advocate on people’s behalf as well as being on the board of governors of a local school for over 10 years,” she told the News Letter.

“I have a wide range of experience of things I think are quite relevant to local issues. I feel the DUP across the board has a wide field of candidates with everyone bringing something different from real life to the table.

“Not everyone on our team has been a full-time politician for their entire career but we all complement each other.”

Criticism from Mr Wells didn’t bother her, she explained while canvassing in Rathfriland with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and former MP Nigel Dodds.

She added: “I am confident given the responses I am hearing but I need to work through to May 5 and do my very best to get the vote out.

"I feel people are uniting behind me and supporting the DUP as the only party that can win this election for unionism not just in South Down but across the board.

“I work out and about well beyond my constituency, have a lot of friends in different areas of Northern Ireland and that is the message I am getting. A lot of them are saying that coming out of a pandemic it is time to sit strong within the United Kingdom.”

During an hour-and-a-half long canvass of the centre of the town Ms Forsythe received a warm reception on the streets and in the hardware stores, hairdressers and butchers/grocery business she called into during her visit.