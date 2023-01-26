DUP challenges standards chief over Sinn Fein payments ruling

MLA Diane Forsythe questions commissioner’s interpretation of advice on register of interests

The DUP has challenged the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards after it said that Sinn Fein MPs don’t have to declare party wages on their register of interests.

The ruling came after South Down MLA Diane Forsythe raised the issue with the commissioner. But, after reviewing the matter, he described the current advice that such payments don’t require registration as “correct”.

None of Sinn Fein’s seven MPs include details of their party wages in their register of financial interests.

Ms Forsythe challenged the commissioner “on the interpretation of rules which cloak the salary of Sinn Fein MPs in secrecy”.

She queried “which rule details such an exemption on these earnings and whether it means any payment from the bank account of a political party to a Member of Parliament is exempt from disclosure”.

The DUP MLA said: “Sinn Fein MPs are the only elected representatives across the UK or Republic of Ireland whose salaries are secret from the public.

“The public can see and scrutinise the salary of every councillor, MLA and MP — with the sole exception of Sinn Fein.

“If Sinn Fein pays the salary of someone working in an MP’s office then this must be declared in the register of financial interests.

“However, the commissioner has decided that a political party directly paying MPs isn’t worthy of either the openness and accountability cited in both the code of conduct for MPs and the Nolan principles of public life.

“The very least the public deserve is an explanation as to why the commissioner views such payments as not requiring registration, which rule details this, and whether the ruling means any payment from the bank account of a political party to an MP is exempt from disclosure.”

A spokeswoman for the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg told Belfast Live that the matter had been reviewed.

She said: “This office does not comment on individual registrations. However, the payments by Sinn Féin to their MPs have been reviewed by the commissioner.

“He has confirmed that the current advice — that these payments do not require registration — is correct.”

The DUP wrote to the commissioner earlier this month after news that Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has raked in more than three-quarters of the £209,000 Northern Ireland MPs have taken in outside earnings during this Parliament.

The vast majority of Mr Finucane’s outside earnings come from his work as a director of Finucane Toner Solicitors.

The party has seven MPs, however the only other elected Westminster representative to claim outside earnings is Chris Hazzard, who declared a gift worth £500 from the Party of the European Left.

In her letter to the watchdog, Ms Forsythe asked whether they it felt “the current situation in relation to any salary received by Sinn Fein MPs fits within paragraph 14 of the code of conduct for Members of Parliament’, which provides that members should be “open and frank” in such declarations.

The letter stated that it was “entirely reasonable to regard any such payment [of a party salary] as a declarable interest, firstly because any payment to a member from their political party for the employment of staff must be declared, and the payment of a member’s salary should be no different”.

Sinn Fein said the focus of Ms Forsythe and her DUP colleagues “should be on doing the job they were elected to do”.

“They should get back round the executive table to work with the other parties as patients continue to suffer and our health workers are crying out for support and political leadership, as staff and services are being overwhelmed and actually do something for the people struggling with the cost of living crisis,” a party spokesperson said. “Sinn Fein regularly engages with the registrar’s office and Sinn Fein MPs are fully compliant with the register of interests at Westminster and all relevant interests are declared in line with the rules.”