DUP councillor hits out after claims Sinn Fein put up election posters during Remembrance Sunday

A DUP councillor has accused Sinn Fein of being "grossly insensitive" after claims the party put up election posters in a mixed area of north Belfast on Remembrance Sunday.

Belfast city councillor Dale Pankhurst claims that a Sinn Fein election team was spotted erecting a John Finucane poster on the Oldpark Road at 11am on Remembrance Sunday- at a time when many remember soldiers who lost their lives in past wars.

"It is grossly insensitive, it is appalling, and its sickening, that they would stoop this low to do this on Remembrance Sunday," Mr Pankhurst said.

"Of all days, when they have the opportunity to do it from Monday to Saturday, and they pick Remembrance Sunday.

"And of the 24 hours of the day, they pick 11am. It does not take a rocket scientist to realise what they were playing at."

Mr Pankhurst said that he was not telling republicans where they can erect election posters.

Sinn Fein team putting up John Finuance election poster on Oldpark Road in Belfast.

"What I am saying is the timing of it is grossly offensive. Sinn Fein are not the sole representatives of Irish nationalism but they are linked and are the political wing of the Provisional IRA, which is still active according to the PSNI's latest assessment," Mr Pankhurst said.

"It was an organisation that murdered and maimed a lot of Protestants and unionists in the Oldpark area."

Sinn Fein did not respond to a request for comment.

The North Belfast constituency is set to be fiercely contested in the upcoming election, with Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane hoping to unseat DUP MP Nigel Dodds.