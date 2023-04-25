DUP councillor refuses to be intimidated by ‘industrial scale’ attack on his election posters

A DUP councillor has pledged not to be intimidated by an “industrial scale” attack on his election posters in the south Down area.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Alan Lewis said the targeting of his posters comes after four years of previous abuse, including wreaths being sent to his mother’s home.

It comes after a number of local council candidates have had their election posters removed or vandalised in recent weeks.

Some candidates have also spoken of facing intimidation while on the campaign trail.

East Belfast SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite reported threats against himself and his political team to the PSNI, while the Alliance Party’s Michael Long said he was called “republican scum” who was “not wanted in loyalists areas” as he was canvassing in the city.

In one of the most recent incidents, Mr Lewis said he was informed on Sunday that several of his election posters were found in Ballylough Lake, close to Castlewellan.

DUP councillor Alan Lewis

The unionist candidate for the upcoming elections in May, called on the culprits who targeted his posters to “exercise their frustrations at the ballot box”.

“This latest attack on my posters goes beyond drunken shenanigans or mischievous intent, it has been done on an industrial scale, I’ve lost a good few posters already,” explained Mr Lewis.

“I work for everyone, without fear or favour, my phone never stops. There aren’t any no go areas within this district. I’ll go anywhere, help anyone, assist any way I can.

“I don’t know if it’s my unionist politics, party allegiance or logo on the poster which annoys them, but there is no excuse for interfering with the democratic process.

“Posters are only up for a few weeks, ignore them, or exercise your frustrations at the ballot box.”

Despite the latest act of intimidation against Mr Lewis, he said he is “not going away”.

“Over this past four years I’ve had letters, cards, threats, wreaths sent to my mother’s house, road signs defaced with targets beside my name, abusive phone calls, I’m not going away,” he stated.

“I honestly love this job and the difference I can make, if it costs a few posters here and there then so be it. It’s just the latest form of abuse.”