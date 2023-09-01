DUP councillor says 16 and 17 year olds voting would exploit ‘youthful idealism’

A DUP councillor has said a call to lower the Northern Ireland voting age from 18 to 16 shows some parties and individuals are attempting to exploit the “youthful idealism” of children.

At the recent full meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council, the chamber at Bangor Castle knocked back a proposal by Alliance, the SDLP and Greens to support a Newry, Mourne and Down District Council motion to reduce suffrage to 16 years of age.

Votes from the two unionist parties, the DUP and UUP, made sure the chamber only “noted” the NMD council motion, rather than explicitly send a message of support.

Newry, Mourne and Down passed a motion earlier this year calling for the current Northern Ireland voting age of 18 years to be reduced to 16 years, and appealing to all the other 10 councils here to support it by writing to the Northern Ireland Secretary to call for changes to legislation.

Two other councils — Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster Council — have so far given their support to the motion.

NIO minister Steve Baker MP, who is responsible for elections, rejected the request at the start of the summer.

A letter from the NIO to Newry, Mourne and Down Council stated: “The age of 18 is recognised in the vast majority of democratic countries as the age at which an individual becomes an adult.

“Accordingly, the vast majority of liberal democracies worldwide consider 18 the right age to enfranchise young people. This includes the United States, Australia, New Zealand and almost all European Union countries.”

During the Ards and North Down debate SDLP Councillor Joe Boyle said: “I think it is very important we recognise the maturity within our 16 year olds. I can tell you that age group is more focused and attuned than some people in this chamber would give them credit for.

“I think it is very important they do get their say, and I think this council needs to recognise the actual power of our youth today, and their intelligence.

“At 16 years of age, when you consider everything they can do – they can pay tax, they can join the army, they can get married, they can even leave home. They are described as young workers who can work eight hours a day and 40 hours a week.

“I think it is an insult to our 16 year olds to send a message from this council that you can do all these things, but you will not have a say as to who you want to represent you in politics.”

He added: “There may well be some fear within some parties and some elected representatives, who may want to keep our 16 year olds in a box, that may not want to hear their modern day voices, that may not want to have them challenging them on decisions. Some elected representatives will fear that. I certainly won’t fear it.”

DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong-Cotter told the chamber: “There is a question as to why we are forcing our children to grow up so quickly. I have an eight and nine year old and I want to keep them as children for as long as I can.

“This world is tough, there are mean and nasty people about here, and we want to protect them from the meanness and nastiness that is about for as long as possible. Why can’t our children be children for as long as possible?”

She added: “I can only assume that those looking to lower the age are attempting to exploit youthful idealism before the reality of adult responsibility hits. There are enough pressures in this adult world without the targeting of children by political parties.”

She said: “When you say a 16 year old is old enough, why not say a 15 year old, or a 14 year old, or a 13 year old?” She added: “We have in law legal protections for 16 year olds.”

Alliance Councillor Hannah Irwin said after the debate DUP comments regarding votes at 16 were “incredibly disappointing”.

She said: “A vote was taken last night to quash any chance of showing support for votes at 16, spearheaded by the DUP and all UUP councillors bar one at Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“Alliance have consistently supported the right of 16 and 17 year olds to fully participate in our democracy, and we recognise the many passionate, astute and mature young people who continue to campaign for this right to be extended as it has been in Wales and Scotland.

“It is extremely disappointing that comments made by those in other parties during this debate appeared to undermine the maturity and intelligence of young people in our borough.

“These young people already contribute to our society in so many ways, and are able to make major life decisions such as getting married, joining the armed forces, and choosing what career path they’d like to pursue.

“They should be able to participate in our democracy and vote for the elected representatives who are making decisions that impact their future.

“I greatly value the young people of Ards and North Down, and increasing political engagement among them, and all young people across NI, is crucial to creating a shared, progressive, and forward-thinking future for Northern Ireland.

“My colleagues and I will continue to support the campaign for votes at 16 at every opportunity, so we can ensure our young people’s voices are heard about the issues that matter to them.”