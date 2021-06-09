DUP councillor William Walker ‘seriously considering’ future in party which could wipe out its Newry representation

A third DUP councillor says he is “seriously considering” his future in the party after two of his colleagues quit.

If Councillor William Walker resigns, the DUP will be left with no representation on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

His party colleagues, Councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, quit the DUP on Sunday after a controversial AGM of the South Down association the previous night, and what Sir Jeffrey Donaldson branded “a purge” of his supporters.

Along with former Westminster candidate, Diane Forsythe, the two councillors made allegations of bullying and sexism.

The news that a third representative could also now resign shows that there is no end in sight to DUP divisions despite Edwin Poots naming his ministerial team at Stormont yesterday.

Councillor Walker paid tribute to his colleagues and told the Down Recorder that he was “seriously considering” his position.

The newspaper reported that it was “no secret” that he had been unhappy about a number of issues for some time, and that he was taking time to decide his next move.

Councillor Walker said that he was “acutely aware” that his resignation would leave the DUP with no members on Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

The DUP council group leader has described his two colleagues, who are now independents, as “excellent, hard-working councillors”.

Last year, Councillor Walker dipped into his own pocket to give every pensioner over the age of 70 in his home village of Killyleagh a free meat parcel to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

He spent three days handing out vouchers to 200 pensioners on both sides of the community in the villages of Killyleagh and Shrigley — at a cost of more than £1,000.

He represents the Rowallane ward along with Councillor Owen.

After her resignation, she launched a scathing attack on the DUP, saying it was being “purged” of Sir Jeffrey’s supporters.

“I’ve concerns over the future direction of the DUP, with many talented women and moderates feeling voiceless. My constituents care about health, education, the protocol and the pound in their pocket. The DUP’s current direction does not place these concerns front and centre.” she said.

In his resignation statement, Councillor Hanna described Arlene Foster’s treatment as “vicious, nasty, and disrespectful”. He alleged “open and unashamed bullying” existed in the party and claimed his daughter, Ms Forsythe, had been subject to unacceptable remarks “regarding her age and gender”.

Of the DUP executive meeting which ratified Mr Poots as leader, he said: “I witnessed bullying in that room of people who wanted a secret vote being approached by senior DUP members who spoke to them and made them take their hands down, and then others also took hands down following this intimidation. I believe if there had been a secret vote the leader would not have been ratified.”

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley has denied that any bullying took place at the meeting.