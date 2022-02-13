DUP created Stormont crisis and wants to ‘dictate’ power-sharing terms, claims Kearney

Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney has accused the DUP of creating the current political crisis and of not wanting the Good Friday Agreement to exist.

First Minister Paul Givan announced his resignation in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol on February 3.

While DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said it will be "difficult" for his party to form a government after the May Assembly election, if issues around the post-Brexit trading mechanism are not addressed.

The collapse of Stormont meant Michelle O'Neill lost her post as deputy First Minister. The roles are joint and one cannot continue without the other.

An Assembly election is due to take place on May 5.

Writing in republican publication, An Phoblacht, Sinn Fein national chairperson Mr Kearney claims that the most recent collapse of Stormont is based on an old sectarian mindset that “no nationalist need apply”.

Mr Kearney, says the historic peace agreement is not a political settlement, and it recognised that reality by making provision for a peaceful, democratic route to “secure self determination and a united Ireland”.

He believes that “partition has finally run out of road” and the momentum for constitutional change is growing every day.

Mr Kearney writes: “As a result the peace process is now in a defining period. It is for this reason that political unionism has created a new deep political crisis in the north of Ireland, which has paralysed our power sharing government.

“At its core this is a crisis about power sharing; with a sub text of ‘no nationalist need apply’ – an old mantra synonymous with the institutionalised sectarianism of the Orange state. Phelim and Charles would have recognised it only too well.

“The DUP does not want the GFA to exist. And its leadership only wants power sharing and democracy in the north on terms which it dictates.”

The South Antrim MLA continues: “Political unionism has mounted a new offensive to stop the process of change, and that fact goes to the very crux of the forthcoming Assembly election on 5 May.

“We are now in the end game. Irish history is being made in plain sight. That is really what political unionism’s opposition to the Protocol is all about.

“But it is too late. Political unionist leaders cannot and will not stop the change which is happening.

“There will be no veto exercised by political unionism and the DUP over power sharing.

“Nor will there be a veto exercised by the DUP and this British Tory government over constitutional change in Ireland.”

In response to a post about Mr Kearney’s blog, unionist activist Jamie Bryson said: “In case he hadn’t noticed, it’s just over a week since unionism dumped Sinn Fein out of office, to deafening cheers by an energised unionist electorate.

“Seems pretty much like exercising a veto to me.”

The DUP was contacted for comment.