DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley stepping away from politics to care for elderly parents

I’m standing down because I want to be there for my frail mum and dad, not because of any internal party row, deputy leader tells Gail Walker

In an emotionally charged interview, the North Belfast MLA broke down repeatedly as she revealed how attempting to juggle her demanding Stormont role with the increasing levels of care needed by her increasingly frail parents had left her physically and mentally exhausted.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” admitted Bradley, whose mother has been living with her since leaving hospital last December after a serious illness.

“I love my job and have put so much of my life into it, but the last few months have been so tough on the home front. I thought I could do it, but I can’t.

“Mentally, I’m just peering into a dark, black hole. I’m physically exhausted too. I feel overwhelmed.

“Right now, it’s hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel, but I hope that with space and time I can sort out everybody’s lives and make the best of the situation so that mum and dad are happy and I can be happy again too.”

With less than two months until the Assembly election on May 5, Bradley’s decision not to contest the North Belfast seat she has held for the past 11 years will come as a blow to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after what has been a turbulent period for party.

Paula Bradley paying tribute to Christopher Stalford in the Assembly. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

But Bradley, who was appointed deputy leader last May during Edwin Poots’s brief spell as DUP chief and retained her role when Donaldson took over, stressed her decision was entirely personal and pledged her “full and ongoing” support to Sir Jeffrey.

She said: “Anyone who seeks to put a spin on this that it’s because of some internal party dispute is totally wrong. My decision has been entirely driven by circumstances. There’s no ill-feeling to Jeffrey, absolutely not. I support Jeffrey 100%, just as I support the team going forward in the election. I am not leaving the party. I am still a member and will still be the deputy leader until the party AGM in June.

“If I wasn’t in the circumstances I am in right now, I would be there, front and centre, leading the charge in North Belfast. But my parents have to be my priority now. Jeffrey has been amazing. He just puts his arm around me and says, ‘It’s okay. We’ll sort it. We will support whatever you need to do’, and that’s been lovely. There are a lot of deeply caring people in the party.

“Over the election campaign I’ll do whatever I can to support the candidates. I’ve already done hustings events and have more in my diary to do. My close friendships and affiliations within the party have only made making this decision much worse.”

The DUP has yet to confirm who it will select as a second candidate to contest North Belfast, but it is thought Newtownabbey councillor Phillip Brett will be in the frame. Brian Kingston is the party’s other candidate.

Ironically, it was the prospect of the gruelling run-up to the imminent election that brought matters to a head.

“I said to Jeffrey that had we been in the middle of a mandate I’d have taken a three-month sabbatical to sort out my parents’ housing situation, care packages, a blue badge… things that I do every day for everyone else who calls into my office but which I haven’t been able to do for my own parents,” said Bradley.

The 52-year-old, a confident, strong-willed and forthright woman, is embarrassed when the tears start to flow — “It’s been heart-rending, I knew I wouldn’t get through this interview without gurning” — but many will identify with the personal crisis that has engulfed her.

Her mother, Lottie, a former social worker who turned 80 on Christmas Eve, and father Robert (87), who worked as a driver for the Northern Trust, had been struggling to manage at their Dundonald home for most of last year, but family had rallied around as best as they could.

A sudden illness that saw her mum admitted to the nearby Ulster Hospital in early December proved the catalyst for the decision she has been forced to take.

“Mum couldn’t breathe properly, so we sat in A&E for 48 hours before they diagnosed a clot on her lung,” the MLA said.

“She was in the new ward block of the Ulster for over a fortnight. Thankfully, I was able to sleep in her room every night, bar three, while one of my aunt’s did day duty. That was important because Mum’s been increasingly confused for the past year.

“We have no official diagnosis yet as to whether it is dementia or Alzheimer’s as we’re still waiting on the referral.”

Her mother was discharged on December 23, but no care package could be arranged. “She was put on blood thinners which have to be taken at very specific times, along with a host of other new medications. She can barely walk the length of herself without getting out of breath.

“The choice was either come back to my home or go in to some form of residential care, which would never, ever be an option for me, so we decided she’d come back to my house.

“She’s very comfortable here. I make sure she eats and takes her medication. Before she went into hospital, she wasn’t eating properly. She was losing weight and was dehydrated. She also has IBS [irritable bowel syndrome], but since she’s been living with me I’ve kept a food diary to identify trigger foods, so that’s more under control too.

“We knew last year she was struggling to look after herself. I come from a wonderful family of strong east Belfast women who all rallied round, but we couldn’t be there 24 hours a day. Her two sisters have been an amazing help, but they’re in their 70s.

“Politics is a 60-hour-a-week job, not 9-to-5. My diary changes every day. I was seeing my parents on Saturday and maybe calling in a couple of times during the week. It just wasn’t enough. Mum living with me works so much better.”

It does, however, mean Bradley’s father, Robert, is alone in the marital home, necessitating multiple daily trips across Belfast. “My parents have been married for almost 60 years. Mum still wants to see Dad, and Dad still wants to see Mum. It’s lonely for him and he’s vulnerable too, so it’s constant running back and forth to drop Mum over for a few hours and then collect her.”

Bradley has one brother, but his health issues mean he can only help out intermittently. She is indebted to her “fantastic” partner, Stephen, for his support, as well as her daughter, Jessica, and son Joshua.

“I only had the conversation with my children at the weekend about how I was feeling. They just said, ‘Mum, do what you need to do. Do what’s right for you for once’. As a woman, a mother, a daughter and a sister, you put everybody else and their needs ahead of your own.”

For months Bradley felt consumed with guilt, not least because of the huge support her mother had given her in earlier years. “Mum sacrificed so much for me. I was a single parent from when my children were very young. Mum came to my house at 6am every day. I went out to work and Mum got the children ready for school.

“And she was always a great believer that I needed to have a life as well. She was the person I always went to for advice, something I miss being able to do. She encouraged me to go back and study. I wouldn’t be the person I am now without her.”

After serving as a part-time officer in the RUC Reserve, Bradley worked as an assistant social worker in Antrim Area Hospital. She joined the DUP’s communications team in her late 20s, became a councillor in 2005 and an MLA six years later.

From a non-political family, she was “never a career politician”, so she felt all the more proud to be made deputy leader.

Seen as being on the more liberal wing of the DUP, Bradley said: “I’m a human being who has worked in various fields with people from various backgrounds and different lifestyles and challenges in their life, so I see that person, not a tag attached to that person, and I think how disappointed they’d be in me if I didn’t stand up for them.”

Politics is particularly toxic in Northern Ireland, but Bradley has been bolstered by support from colleagues and rivals alike. She singled out the “fantastic kindness” of Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong, her deputy on Stormont’s communities committee, who often stepped in at the last moment when a crisis arose.

While Bradley reckons fellow politicians will be shocked she is stepping down, they have known about her circumstances.

Recently, her mum has become familiar to many on Zoom meetings, ambling into view while fetching another biscuit in the kitchen or singing the gospel hymns she enjoys on YouTube.

“She’ll walk out of a room but not be able to find her way back to where she’s sitting. Generally though she’s in good form and that’s the main thing.”

Bradley does not rule out an eventual return to politics — “I’ll miss it hugely, but I need to sort out my life first” — though there is a sense she has been stock-taking. Losing friend and fellow DUP MLA Christopher Stalford impacted her deeply.

“I knew Christopher well and he was so encouraging. He knew my home circumstances and I’d have got the odd wee text from him — ‘Keep your chin up, you’re doing a great job’. That hit home as well with a lot of us: how important family is and how quickly it can be gone.”