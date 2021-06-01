DUP divisions ‘can be healed’ says deputy leader Paula Bradley

New leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Edwin Poots with Paula Bradley in Belfast last week. Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

New DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley has said she believes divisions within the party “can be healed” and that it will not regress but progress under Edwin Poots' leadership.

The DUP ratified Edwin Poots as the new leader of the party last week with Paula Bradley also confirmed as his deputy, following a meeting of 130 of the party’s members.

Members gathered at the Crown Plaza Hotel in south Belfast last Thursday, including outgoing deputy leader Lord Dodds and leadership challenger Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

It's understood there were frank exchanges between party members during the meeting, over the handling of outgoing leader Arlene Foster's departure.

Mrs Foster left before Mr Poots took to the stand to make his inaugural speech as leader, as did other senior figures including Sir Jeffrey, Gavin Robinson, Diane Dodds and Gregory Campbell. Mrs Foster flashed a peace sign to the waiting media when leaving the meeting.

On the night, Paul Bell, a member of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association for 20 years, also announced he had quit the party.

On Tuesday, Ms Bradley said the meeting "wasn't pleasant".

"There are divisions, but I think those divisions can be healed," Ms Bradley added.

She also told BBC News NI she has not spoken to Mrs Foster since she was ousted from office but described the manner of her departure as “unfortunate”.

Mrs Foster previously told the BBC’s Newscast podcast that “even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal”.

Read more Arlene Foster to dedicate time to combating online abuse

Ms Bradley said Mrs Foster needed to go as the party needed to be "invigorated".

"I felt we had become stale," said Ms Bradley, who signed the letter of no-confidence in Mrs Foster.

"I'm not saying she was to blame for all of that. She was the figurehead, she was the leader. Sadly, that's the way politics works."

The North Belfast MLA also said she has a good relationship with Mr Poots and that their different stances on social issues will not cause problems.

Earlier Mr Poots denied he has delayed making ministerial appointments in response to an internal rift within the party.

There had been speculation that Mr Poots would unveil his ministerial team on Tuesday at Stormont.

While the party leader did announce some internal DUP appointments, he said his reshuffle of Executive ministers would only be done when he was “ready”, indicating that would be in a “number of days”.

Mr Poots also played down suggestions that appointing new first and deputy first ministers at Stormont could become mired in political contention, amid speculation Sinn Fein could use the process to gain firm assurances from the DUP on legislating for Irish language protections within a set timeframe.

The DUP leader said he had received “no ultimatums” from Sinn Fein and did not expect any.

Following a meeting with the party’s MLA group on Tuesday morning, Mr Poots announced some internal DUP appointments, including East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting as chief whip at the Assembly.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has been appointed Mr Poots’ chief of staff while South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke and North Belfast MLA William Humphrey have been appointed assistant party whips.

Ms Bradley and Michelle McIlveen, the party secretary, are to take on new roles with responsibility for the welfare of DUP elected representatives.