DUP fears another betrayal after Brexit ‘apology’ issued by Steve Baker
Jeffrey Donaldson is facing a crucial decision for party — and country — as protocol deal lined up
Ciaran O'Neill
On Friday, September 30, Chris Heaton-Harris, the recently-appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, went out for a curry with some members of the Young Conservatives group. Given it was only two days before the start of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, there was plenty of political discussion on the menu.