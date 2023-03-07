DUP given time to scrutinise Windsor Framework deal with panel to be formed

Party have called on former leaders Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson as it weighs up whether to accept the Framework

The Government says it will give the DUP time to examine Rishi Sunak’s new deal with the EU after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced a consultative panel to review the Windsor Framework.

He said the panel would report to him by the end of March.

Downing Street would not be drawn on when it will stage a Commons vote on the Prime Minister new deal with the EU on arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The DUP is setting up the the panel — including former party leaders Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson — before deciding whether or not to re-enter power-sharing at Stormont. However, unionist critics have criticised the make-up of the panel. The group will also include Carla Lockhart MP, Ross Reed OBE, Brian Kingston MLA, John McBurney and Deborah Erskine MLA.

He said their findings will inform the party’s decision-making process and denied the move is intended as a delay tactic.

“The DUP is now engaged in a detailed study of what has been published as well as examining the detail of the legal texts published to date,” Sir Jeffrey said in a statement. “Clearly further legal text remains to be published to give effect to some of the changes already secured.

“We have already commenced discussions with the UK Government on a range of issues where we require further clarity and where we believe more work will be needed.

“During our Assembly election campaign we indicated that the protocol must be replaced with new arrangements that are able to command broad support in Northern Ireland and which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“Today I have established a group to commence and undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland, listening and taking views on the Framework document. This work will be undertaken in parallel with our on-going engagement with the UK Government.”

The group of party members and independent thinkers has been tasked with engaging with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union.

“History teaches us that it is always better to get the right outcome for Northern Ireland rather than a rushed one,” Sir Jeffrey added.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said later: “We do want to give individual groups, including the DUP, the time to look at this. We are not simply waiting just for one group to report back.

“We need to strike the right balance between giving people the time and ensuring we give the people of Northern Ireland the certainty that they require.

“We do want to keep talking to the DUP and other groups and stand ready to answer any questions they have.”

It comes after a former DUP MLA and Stormont minister claimed Sir Jeffrey is “keen to do a deal” and accept the deal despite opposition from within the party.

Jim Wells, who quit the DUP after being deselected ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, said he has been speaking to folk in the party who are “extremely underwhelmed by the nature of the panel”.

Mr Wells, who was a DUP MLA for 24 years, said it was right for Sir Jeffrey to form a panel but questioned the balance.

“Knowing the people on it as well as I do, I mean, they’re hardly going to be critical, to the extent I would like, of the (Windsor) Framework.

“I think it needs balance. Indeed, there are plenty as they would call them, the doves, on the panel. What there isn’t are those who have deep concerns about the Framework. It could be somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy in the sense that I don’t believe that many people will be surprised if that panel has a reasonably favourable approach to the Framework.”

He said obvious names had been left out such as Lord Morrow, Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley. “Not only are the panel like-minded individuals but they’re extremely loyal to Jeffrey. There’s nothing wrong with that. But there has to be the view that, if Jeffrey skews the panel in a certain way, there won’t be much resistance to it,” Mr Wells said.

The public and private pronouncements of those on the panel, he said, have not been critical to date.

The former DUP MLA also believes that former special adviser Richard Bullick should have been included in the group because he is an “incredibly able” legal adviser.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The public might be surprised at the absence of people who have expressed a sceptical view, in that this may be a group to give a soft landing to a departure from a previous anti-Protocol stance.”